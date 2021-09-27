Stunning Sleek Up-do Is Finally Getting Its Time In The Spotlight

Finding a stunning hairstyle that stands out among the crowd can be difficult, never mind learning how to master it. Luckily, if you’re unsure how to wear your hair, there is one timeless beauty that’s been around for ages.

A low, sleek, romantic style that is easy to manage is the middle-parted low bun. This classic style is universally flattering and highlights the best features and cheekbones. It’s also easy to achieve, even with unruly hair.

Follow our step-by-step instructions to get the look.

How To Master The Sleek, Middle-Parted Bun

Thanks to celebrities like Lily Collins and Jasmine Tookes, the sleek, middle-parted low bun has had quite a deserved renaissance recently. The look was a hit at both their weddings.

Collins went for a simple updo, with a thin braided hairband and a white ribbon in the bun.

Tookes, on the other hand, kept it traditional and traditional while paying homage to Grace Kelly.

And here’s the good part, you won’t need the help of a celebrity hairstylist to achieve this sleek, defying look. To style your hair, all you’ll need are four hair bands, a comb, a hairbrush, and your favorite hairspray.

Start by brushing your hair to remove any knots. Your hair should be as smooth as possible.