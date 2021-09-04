Reese Witherspoon Confesses That She Burst Into Tears Over an Offensive Caricature!

Reese Witherspoon is not only a well-known Hollywood face, but she has also been successful in many areas of her life. Witherspoon is most famous for her role as Elle Woods on the television series. Legally BlondeShe is a franchisee, but she’s also a successful mother and businesswoman. She recently shared her frustrations with a tone-deaf 2015. TimeArticle acknowledged Witherspoon and Jessica Alba as successful businesswomen, but in a very disrespectful manner.

During an interview with the We Are Supported ByPodcast, she talked about her thoughts and said that she had to cry after reading the article because it was so stereotyping of women versus men. “I had started a clothing business. Gwyneth was really growing Goop. Blake Lively had a business, Jessica Alba had a business and they did a caricature cartoon of all of us,”According to her explanation, Too Fabulous. “We were in ballgowns and they stuck our heads on, and Jessica was holding iron and I was holding a vacuum cleaner. The whole thing as so offensive that I burst into tears.”

The story’s title was “Hollywood’s New Domestic Divas.”Despite the apology from the magazine for the offensive photos, Witherspoon said that the damage had already been done by the time she got around to doing it. “I’m not even talking about 10 years ago. I’m talking about 2015 when we decided, OK we’re going to be entrepreneurial, take a swing, invest our own money, our own time, or our own reputation and try to do something that George Clooney has done, Robert De Niro has done — and getting lampooned for it, “She explained.

“That message to little girls is: ‘If you’ve had success in one area, you can’t have success in another,'” She continued. “There are several women who’ve said acting is not for me: ‘I don’t want to be an actress anymore. I want to do things that are entrepreneurial and want to have a different kind of life for my family,'” While Witherspoon has her own clothing store in Nashville and she started her own production company, Hello Sunshine, along with a slew of other successes, she’s still managed to keep a successful acting career along the way, with one of her more recent projects, The Morning Show on Apple TV+ being a fan-favorite.