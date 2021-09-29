Brian Laundrie Took Camping Trip With Parents Before His Disappearance

The family attorney previously addressed accusations that Brian’s parents helped him get away. “Chris and Roberta Laundrie do not know where Brian is. They are concerned about Brian and hope the FBI can locate him,” E! heard from him. News via text. “The speculation by the public and some in the press that the parents assisted Brian in leaving the family home or in avoiding arrest on a warrant that was issued after Brian had already been missing for several days is just wrong.”

There is currently a federal warrant out for Brian’s arrest, after he was indicted by a grand jury for “knowingly and with intent to defraud [using] one or one or more unauthorized access devices,” including a debit card and bank account, between Aug. 30 and Sept. 1, per the indictment obtained by E! News. He allegedly “obtained things of value aggregating to $1,000 or more during that period.”

In response, the Laundrie family attorney told E! News “It is my understanding that the arrest warrant for Brian Laundrie is related to activities occurring after the death of Gabby Petito and not related to her actual demise. The FBI is focusing on locating Brian and when that occurs the specifics of the charges covered under the indictment will be addressed in the proper forum.”