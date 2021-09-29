10 Jason Sudeikis Movies And TV Shows To Watch Streaming If You Like The Ted Lasso Star

The Last Man On Earth (Hulu)

Created by Will Forte, this Fox original series, titled The Last Man on Earth, follows Phil Miller, a man who seems to be the only human survivor after a deadly virus had swept the planet. He believes that all hope has been lost and that no one will ever find him again, until he notices smoke from the distance. This is a sign of his life.

Jason Sudeikis plays Mike Miller as a recurring character in The Last Man on Earth, Phil’s brother in the show, and he’s wonderful in his role. Besides him, The Last Man on Earth cast is filled with plenty of talent, and a lot of laughs. I think what I love the most about it, as someone who enjoys post-apocalyptic shows like The Walking Dead, is that it doesn’t take itself too seriously. Yes, the world has ended, but these people are making the best of it and they’re laughing their way through it – and so are we.

Hulu has The Last Man on Earth.