Brian Laundrie is missing.

GABBY Petito’s fiancé Brian Laundrie was named a person of interest in the case of her disappearance.

Gabby Petito (22) disappeared after she went on a cross-country trip with Laundrie (23). Her body was later found in Wyoming by Laundrie after he returned without her.

2 Brian Laundrie has been named a person of interest in the case of missing woman Gabby Petito Credit: Instagram

Where is Brian Laundrie now?

Laundrie’s attorney confirmed Friday that his client was gone and the FBI is trying to locate him.

Police confirmed that they were investigating reports of Laundrie’s sightings in Tillman’s Corner, September 21.

Another Okaloosa County search proved futile.

Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office received reports that a man matching Laundrie’s description appeared on a trail cam. However, they confirmed the report on September 23.

“During its search and investigation, the OSCO found no indications that Brian Laundrie is, or was, in Okaloosa County,” The police team wrote.

As the search for him continues, many believe he is on the run and even escaped the US on a jet while authorities searched his home.

North Port police were also scouring the Mabry Carlton Reserve for Laundrie, but he was nowhere to be found.

Speaking to the New York Post on Sunday, September 19, North Port Police spokesman Josh Taylor said Laundrie, told his family he was going for a hike.

Cops feared he may have hurt himself while in the reserve, characterizing it as “a possibility, certainly”.

Police also said there is a “possibility” Laundrie may have “shot himself in the head” as the search continues.

Meanwhile, a camper says she tipped off FBI detectives to the location of Gabby’s body after she claimed she spotted the white van and a “man acting weird” at a campsite.

Authorities are asking anyone with information on Laundrie’s whereabouts, to come forward.

Laundrie and Gabby were traveling to Oregon when she stopped communicating with her family somewhere in Wyoming in late August.

Laundrie, however, returned home with Gabby, but it’s not clear when he returned.

How did Gabby die?

On September 21, 2021, the Teton County Coroner Dr Brent Blue said that Gabby likely died as a result of a homicide but the cause is still pending final autopsy results.

Special Agent Michael Schneider issued a statement after, asking for anyone with information on where her fiancé Laundrie to contact them immediately.

Schneider stated: “The FBI’s commitment towards justice is at the forefront every investigation.

“The FBI and our partners remain dedicated to ensuring anyone responsible for or complicit in Ms Petito’s death is held accountable for their actions.”

“Mr Brian Laundrie has been named a person of interest. Anyone with information concerning Mr Laundrie’s role in this matter or his current whereabout should contact the FBI.”

Gabby’s body was found on September 19, 2021, in Wyoming.

While we waited for autopsy results, Gabby’s attorney gave a short statement to the media that same day.

Richard Stafford, the lawyer, stated: “I would like to thank the news media and the press for giving the Schmidt and Petito family the time they needed to grieve.

“We will be making a statement when Gabby is home. I will contact you to arrange a time and location.”

What bodycam footage was released by police?

Just weeks before Gabby vanished, the pair were stopped by police and questioned about an apparent domestic dispute that had been reported.

The nearly hour-long video began with officers approaching the passenger-side window of the white Ford Transit van in which the couple lives.

With tears streaming down her face, Gabby tells the officer: “We’ve just been fighting this morning. Some personal issues.”

Brian adds: “It’s been a long day. We were camping yesterday, and camping got [inaudible] and stuff.”

Gabby was then ordered out of the vehicle and separated from Laundrie.

“I’m so sorry, officer,” Petito opened the door, and he called out.

Gabby is clearly emotional as she tries to explain to the officer what Laundrie and she were arguing about.

She responds. Sobbing: “I have OCD and was cleaning and straightening.”

“And I was apologizing and saying sorry to him because sometimes I get so frustrated and have OCD.

“Not like mean towards him, I guess my vibe is like in a bad mood and I said I’m sorry I’m in a bad mood I am stressed I had so much work.”

Body language expert Logan Portenier, known as Observe on YouTube, said Gabby appeared to be genuinely shaken up in police body camera footage captured after the altercation.

Portenier speculated, based on her demeanor: “This doesn’t seem to be an abuse situation of Brian abusing her, at least with strikes that could leave physical evidence.

“And she doesn’t show some of those hiding characteristics that might come up in an incident where she wants to be discovered or helped, but she’s afraid to because it might be a risk to her.”

He observed that Gabby, who called herself “mean” and said she had been in a bad mood while she was talking to cops, admitted her own faults, which also hints at the genuine nature of the conversation.

After being pulled over by several officers, Portenier noted that her body language such as her pacing and hand wringing makes sense.

When it came to Laundrie, Portenier pointed out that he was stuttering a bit, speaking in a high-pitched voice and wringing his hands, which all indicate that he was nervous as well.

Laundrie was “clearly agitated,” but it’s not exactly clear why he is agitated, Portenier alleged.

Laundrie claimed that he got some bruises from Gabby’s phone as a result of the altercation they had.

Portenier commented: “He’s still really going to go out of his way for to try not to have any light shed against.

“This could be because he’s worried in a situation like this. It could just be that he’s worried he’ll get pegged for something that he wasn’t doing.”

Portenier suggested that Laundrie could be nervous for many reasons but that his body language suggests that he was trying to shift blame.

Portenier concluded his video by offering some speculation about how the couple’s trip ended with Laundrie back home in Florida and Gabby still missing.

Gabby Petito timeline Gabby Petito, 22, was last seen on August 24, leaving a hotel in Utah. Here is a timeline of Gabby Petito’s disappearance: June 2021 – Gabby Petito and her fiancé Brian Laundrie set off on a cross-country trip across the US.

– Gabby Petito and her fiancé Brian Laundrie set off on a cross-country trip across the US. July 4 – Gabby posts photos of herself barefoot in Gove County, Kansas.

– Gabby posts photos of herself barefoot in Gove County, Kansas. July 8 – Gabby posts photos of herself at the Great Sand Dunes National Park in Colorado.

– Gabby posts photos of herself at the Great Sand Dunes National Park in Colorado. July 18 – Gabby and Brian post photos of themselves at Utah’s Zion National Park.

– Gabby and Brian post photos of themselves at Utah’s Zion National Park. August 12 – Body camera footage was released in September showing an encounter Brian and Gabby had with police in Utah. According to police, there were no injuries.

– Body camera footage was released in September showing an encounter Brian and Gabby had with police in Utah. According to police, there were no injuries. August 19 – Gabby and Brian post a video on their YouTube channel chronicling their trip. This video has more than 200,000 views.

– Gabby and Brian post a video on their YouTube channel chronicling their trip. This video has more than 200,000 views. August 24 – Gabby is last spotted leaving a hotel in Salt Lake City, Utah.

– Gabby is last spotted leaving a hotel in Salt Lake City, Utah. September 1 – Brian returns home to Florida without Gabby.

– Brian returns home to Florida without Gabby. September 11 – Gabby’s parents report her missing to Suffolk County police.

– Gabby’s parents report her missing to Suffolk County police. September 15 – Florida’s North Port police announce Brian is a person of interest in the case. He has not been charged.

– Florida’s North Port police announce Brian is a person of interest in the case. He has not been charged. September 16 – Utah police release body camera footage of the police encounter with Brian and Gabby.

– Utah police release body camera footage of the police encounter with Brian and Gabby. September 17 – Brian’s parents say they have not seen their son in a couple of days.

– Brian’s parents say they have not seen their son in a couple of days. September 18 – Police announce they were searching Carlton Reserve in Florida for Brian. Police state that they have not found anything.

– Police announce they were searching Carlton Reserve in Florida for Brian. Police state that they have not found anything. September 19 – Authorities in Wyoming say they found a body in Grand Teton National Park. Although the FBI believes that the body is Gabby’s, a full forensic identification must be done before it can be confirmed.

– Authorities in Wyoming say they found a body in Grand Teton National Park. Although the FBI believes that the body is Gabby’s, a full forensic identification must be done before it can be confirmed. September 20 – Police execute a search warrant on Laundrie’s home, seizing his silver Mustang and a hard drive that may contain “evidence relevant to proving that a felony has been committed.”

– Police execute a search warrant on Laundrie’s home, seizing his silver Mustang and a hard drive that may contain “evidence relevant to proving that a felony has been committed.” September 21 – Officials announce they will be conducting an autopsy on the remains found in Wyoming to confirm whether or not they belong to Gabby. Laundrie was also retraced by police, this time at the Venice end of Carlton Reserve.

Officials announce they will be conducting an autopsy on the remains found in Wyoming to confirm whether or not they belong to Gabby. Laundrie was also retraced by police, this time at the Venice end of Carlton Reserve. September 21 – The FBI announced the body found in Wyoming was identified as Gabby’s. The cause of Gabby’s death has not been revealed.

– The FBI announced the body found in Wyoming was identified as Gabby’s. The cause of Gabby’s death has not been revealed. September 21 – The Teton County Coroner’s office said Gabby’s official cause of death was still pending but the initial manner of death is homicide.

Shock moment Brian Laundrie is caught on camera lying to cops as search intensifies for Gabby Petito’s fiancé