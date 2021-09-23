Philippa Braithwaite, Martin Clunes’ wife is who?

MANHUNT star Martin Clunes met his wife Philippa Braithwaite the same year he got divorced.

Who is Martin Clunes’ wife Philippa Braithwaite?

Philippa, a producer and executive of 57 years old, is here.

Gwyneth Paltrow’s movie Sliding Doors, 1998 was her most well-known film. She has also worked on a few of her husband’s television shows Doc Martin and Manhunt.

Philippa likes to keep her private life quiet.

Philippa Braithwaite married Martin Clunes in 1997.

They met at work, and they were married in 1997.

Martin proposed to Philippa while on holiday and was able to fly Philippa to Hawaii to propose.

Talking to Irish News, Martin recalled: “It was the longest we’d been apart, and I missed her so much that I proposed, while she was really jet lagged and in such a strange place.”

After the proposal the couple tied the knot in 1997 with a small ceremony, followed by an after-party at The Savoy hotel in London.

Martin had been married to Lucy Ashton in 1990. The couple divorced in 1997.

Do they have kids?

They have a daughter, Emily, born in 1999. Emily was a youngster who appeared on one episode of Doc Martin.

According to Linkedin she was 22 years old and went to Hartpury University where she studied Equine Science and Equestrian/ Equine studies.

Now, she is the manager of Cheddington Equestrian Therapy & Rehabilitation Centre.

