Brian Austin Green’s Reported Feelings about Megan Fox’s Engagement to Machine Gun Kelly

Although it seems like a long time ago, Megan Fox was once an it-couple with Beverly Hills, 90210’s Brian Austin Green. The 15-year relationship between the couple led to their marriage, three children and eventual separation. As it was announced earlier this week that Megan Fox is planning to tie the knot with Machine Gun Kelly, we’re hearing Green’s alleged perspective on the engagement.

Brian Austin Green is reportedly “happy”His ex-wife, following the announcement that his ex-girlfriend and her new love were planning to marry after nearly two years of being together. Green’s main focus is making sure they are “both on the same page.”Per People . The actor seems to be all-inclusive as long as they can work together as coparents. “good” with Fox’s engagement.

Following the couple’s split, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly crossed paths on the set of Midnight in SwitchgrassIn early 2020, they became fast friends and ignited a strong bond. The same year, Fox’s former husband actually got struck by cupid’s arrow as well when he met Dancing with the Stars’ pro Sharna Burgess. They celebrated their one year anniversary in October as Fox finalized their divorce. See his sweet post from their anniversary.

Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green share three children, Noah Shannon, Noah Shannon, and Bodhi Ransom, all nine years old. Journey River, five-years-old, is also with them. People also reported that the pair are reportedly in their late twenties. “strictly co-parents”At this time and thaat Green “super into” Sharna Burgess. So there’s no drama between the couple as they both move on from their marriage and divorce and on to new romances.

Brian Austin Green additionally has a 19-year-old son Kassius from a prior relationship, and while former lover will soon become stepmother to Machine Gun Kelly’s only child, his 12-year-old daughter, Casie Colson Baker. As the Transformers alum reaches a new milestone in her life, it’s great to hear her ex and father to her three children is supporting her and Machine Gun Kelly as they get ready to get married.

Machine Gun Kelly proposed under a tree to Megan Fox after more than a year and half of being a couple. This was where they were seated in July 2020. “asked for magic,”According to Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles actress. Fox posted this video Wednesday to announce their engagement.

Megan Fox met Brian Austin Green in 2004 when Green was 31 and Fox was 18. After a 15 year relationship, the couple is entering a new chapter. There seems to be a lot happiness between Fox and MGK, Brian Austin Green and Sharnaburgess. These guys are proof that it is possible to be happy after divorce!