Prince Andrew and the Accuser Want Witnesses to a Sex Abuse Lawsuit

According to The Guardian, Prince Andrew’s lawyers want Virginia Giuffre and her psychologist to be questioned by them.

Giuffre’s lawyers require testimony from two individuals, including Prince Andrew’s former assistant.

A federal judge denied Prince Andrew’s request to dismiss a Giuffre sexual assault suit.

Saturday: Associated PressReports indicate that Virginia Giuffre and Prince Andrew, the lawyers who have accused him of sexual assault, filed their first requests for witnesses.

According to court documents obtained from The GuardianPrince Andrew’s legal team has turned their attention to Giuffre’s psychologist, Dr. Judith Lightfoot and Giuffre’s husband, Robert Giuffre.

Lawyers for Duke Of York (61) want to question Lightfoot over how Lightfoot treated Giuffre (38) over claims she made. “may suffer from false memories”Court documents state that Giuffre must be informed of any medication prescribed to her. The Guardian reports that Robert is being sought by the legal team of the duke to testify about Robert and their finances, as well the circumstances surrounding their 2002 marriage.

The Prince Andrew’s legal team is asking Lightfoot and Robert to testify, but Giuffre’s group wants to hear from Prince Andrew’s former assistant and a woman who, according The Guardian, claims she witnessed the two of them at a London club during the time in dispute.

Insider reached out to Virginia Giuffre and the duke for clarification but they did not respond immediately.

Prince Andrew attempted to block the lawsuit, but a judge denied his motion to dismiss in January 2022.





Virginia Roberts Giuffre, a New York City judge, holds a news conference in this August 2019 photograph.



Associated Press/Bebeto Matthews







According to The Guardian, Lightfoot and Robert Giuffre will need to be interrogated under oath by video from their Australian homes if the US authorities and Australian judges comply with the requests.

Giuffre claimed Epstein made her have sex with Prince Andrew in 2001, when she was 17. This claim was made during a case against Jeffrey Epstein in April 2015. The royal family initially denied the claims in a statement, and Prince Andrew later stepped down from his royal duties in November 2019 after a “car crash”BBC interview.

Giuffre filed a suit against Prince Andrew in August 2021 alleging that he knew her age and was aware she was a victim to sex trafficking.

“I am holding Prince Andrew accountable for what he did to me. The powerful and the rich are not exempt from being held responsible for their actions,”Giuffre, via her lawyers, said in ABC News – A statement.

Buckingham Palace released a statement on Thursday stating that Queen Elizabeth had stripped him of his military titles, and patronages, just months after he was born. The Times of London reported that she let “it be known” she wanted him to keep them. Now, Prince Andrew will face the sexual assault lawsuit as a private citizen, according to Buckingham Palace’s statement.

Vanity Fair reported recently that Prince Andrew will not be attending the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations. held throughout the year.