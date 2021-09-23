Strictly Come Dancing Dancers Rather Quit than get Covid jab!

The vaccine row on Strictly Come Dancing continues as sources claim that the unvaxxed dancers aren’t prepared to budge on their stance

Strictly Come Dancing continues to find itself at the center of a vaccination row after reports three of the show’s professional dancers have refused the jab.

The trio is now said to be willing to leave the show if forced to take the vaccine.

According to insiders, the dancers are voicing their opposition to the vaccine and have stated that they will walk out of the hit series if they are told they must get it.

This is despite previous dancers, and even Prime Minister Boris Johnson joining in the furor.

A source told The Sun: “The three dancers have made their positions crystal clear — they’d rather quit than have the jab. There is mounting pressure upon them to be vaccinated but they are refusing to budge.”

The source continued to say that while other companies have made being vaccinated a requirement for the shows, this wasn’t the case for the BBC and Strictly.

“Obviously no one could have foreseen the upset it has caused,” they said.

“No one can make the dancers have the jab but some people have asked them to reconsider for the sake of the show.”

The insider added that everyone on Strictly treats themselves as a big family and they are usually a unified team.

They claimed that once a few of them have different opinions it “causes issues”.

The Mirror has contacted the BBC for comment.

Earlier this week the BBC said: “We do not comment on speculation of somebody’s COVID vaccination status. Strictly Come Dancing production has, and will, continue to follow strict government guidelines to ensure the safety of all on the show.”

James Jordan, who was a professional dancer on the show between 2006 and 2013, hit out at those who refused the jab when he spoke to Good Morning Britain on Tuesday.

He told hosts Susanna Reid and Richard Madeley that he believes the professionals are “selfish”.

“I normally would protect the professional dancers until the cows come home, but on this occasion, I can’t, unfortunately,” James began.

“So yeah, I definitely believe they don’t deserve their right on the show, and the celebrities have the right to refuse to dance with them.

“If the celebrities don’t want to dance with the professionals that haven’t been double vaccinated, that makes their job obsolete.

“There are loads of professional dancers that would love to do Strictly, get them on there,” He continued.