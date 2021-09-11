Prince The Music Legend Married Twice Before His Death in 2016!

Prince, the music legend, was a singer who loved to sing love songs. He divorced and married two women before he died. Here’s a glimpse into his tragic love life and failed romance.

Prince was known for two things while he was alive: his love for music and his devotion to women. Prince also had a passion for women and was able to make great music by writing songs about them.

The icon was also known as the “international lover, “He sang many songs about his many love; however, his love life wasn’t a success. Both of his marriages ended in divorce.

Manuela Testolini and Late Prince at the 35th Annual NAACP Image Awards, March 6, 2004.

As a result of his musically inclined parents John Lewis Nelson and Mattie Shire, the international lover fell in love early with music.

While he was blessed with many half-siblings as a child, he spent his childhood singing and playing the piano with Tyka Nelson, his baby sister. This musical background helped Prince to become the icon and Grammy winner that he is today.

He died at the age of 57 after years of providing good music to the world. According to some reports, he died after consuming an opioid painkiller at his Paisley Park compound in Minnesota.

Late Prince and Mayte Garcia, his ex-wife, choreographer, and dancer, at the MTV Video Music Awards held September 9, 1999.

His passion for music was equal to his love of women. In 1996, he married his first wife, Mayte Garcia, who was a dancer, and the two appeared to have had a beautiful relationship.

Both met in Germany, where Prince was performing as Garcia was 16. Her mom sent Prince a video of her dancing and they became close friends. She eventually joined Prince’s dance team.

Prince and Testolini were married but they had a very expensive lifestyle.

Prince once revealed to Oprah Winfrey that the first time he saw Garcia, he knew she was going to be his wife, and this finally became a reality six years after their first meeting on Valentine’s Day Minneapolis 1996

Garcia revealed that she had never called him Prince. Instead, she would simply say “Prince” during an interview with Oprah “Hey” She was always referring to him. Prince wrote a song about his spouse called “The Most Beautiful Girl in the World.”

Their love story ended in 1998 when their son Amiir, a child born with a genetic disorder a few months before their marriage, died.

Garcia published the memoirs one year after his passing. “The Most Beautiful: My Life with Prince,” Garcia spoke out about her relationship with the icon in an interview with E!

She also said that when she discovered he was seriously ill in 2016, she was really sad. Although she wasn’t sure if she should visit him, she wished she would after his passing. She :

“I regret not going.”

She stated that Prince was a unique man and spoke about their friendship. Prince married his second wife in the same year after ending his relationship with Garcia.

Manuela Testolini, his wife, was the one he got to marry in 2001. It worked for his charity organization called Love 4 One Another. Testolini speaks with CNN about his charity organization, Love 4 One Another. :

“Philanthropy brought us together and it was Prince that encouraged me to start my own charity over 10 years ago.”

After Prince’s death, it was revealed Testolini had lived an extravagant lifestyle and hosted lavish parties. Testolini was also said to have employed a $5,000-per day stylist to do her hair, makeup, and make-up for events. She Told StarTribune:

“We had accounts at boutiques including Gucci, Versace, and Valentino. We had accounts at Saks. There was never any restriction on his or my spending.”

However, in 2007, the couple split and it became clear that their divorce was not easy. Some of her belongings were not returned to him two years later after the divorce.