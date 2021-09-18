BREAKING Liam Gallagher shares snap of battered face after ‘falling from helicopter’

Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher has been left bruised after allegedly ‘falling from a helicopter’.

Liam uploaded a close-up picture of himself looking bruised, with thick plasters covering the nose and bloody marks on his face.

He wrote alongside the snap: “So check this out I fell out the helicopter last night you couldn’t rite it all good who said RnR is dead Keith moon eat your drum skin out C’mon you know LG x” [sic].

He soon followed up with another social media post showing a bottle of Estrella lager, with the caption: “What doesn’t kill ya makes ya TUFF GONG” [sic].







(Image: Getty Images)



Concerned fans immediately flocked to reply to the concerning tweet, with one writing: “How on earth do you manage to fall out of a helicopter Liam?”

“Omfg Liam I’m crying are you okay??? I hate to see you hurt omgggg!” someone else posted.

Another fan begged: “LIAM how did you do it! Get well soon and no worries you look gorgeous anyway.”

This is a breaking news story and is constantly being updated.

You can refresh this page frequently to receive the latest TV updates.

TV & Showbiz reporters are working to source the latest information, reaction, pictures and video related to this story.

You can also follow us on Twitter @DailyStar , or follow us on Instagram @dailystar to get the latest TV and celeb gossip 24 hours a day.

You can also like our Daily Star Showbiz Facebook Page to receive the most recent news and your voice.

You can also sign up to our daily Daily Star showbiz newsletters.

This page allows you to subscribe by entering your email address and clicking’subscribe.

You can download the Daily Star App to receive flash alerts regarding the top stories of each day so that you don’t miss a thing.

Subscribe to our daily Daily Star news bulletins. This page allows you to subscribe by entering your email address and clicking’subscribe.