Disney guest uses stolen staff iPad to skip the long ride queues

A DISNEY World guest was kicked out of the park after using a stolen iPad to jump the ride queues – although fans have called them a ‘hero’.

The Disney World app is not available to cast members or staff. This 30-year-old Florida guest was caught using it.

2 A Disney guest has been called a ‘hero’ after using a stolen iPad to skip the long ride queues Credit: AP

The app lets the holder skip the lines, usually for VIPS and other important guests.

But the guest managed to steal the app and pretend to act as a tour guide. This allowed him and his group to skip all the long waits.

It was only when an investigations manager from the park’s Tickets and Resort Fraud team was alerted to a number of “unapproved overrides” at some of the attractions that the man was caught.

The investigation manager confronted the guest after he cancelled his ride reservation.

However, the guest admitted that he had been making reservations with the tablet, but didn’t know it was stolen – claiming a “company” had given it to him.

Later, it was confirmed that the tablet belonged to Disney. However, it had not been reported as lost and could not be identified by which department.

According to the sheriff’s report, the tablet was used to allow entry to the front of the line without waiting in line for the ride.

“The application is a private app for qualifying guests and is only installed on WDW company-owned devices. The app is not available to the public for use.”

The guest was kicked out of the park for trespassing, although local media claims he has not been charged.

Other people were a fan of his actions – one person wrote: “This man is my hero.”

Another person asked: “You need to log in to do anything on those iPads, so I’m a bit confused how he pulled that off.”

2 The man was only caught when confronted at the theme park car par Credit: Alamy