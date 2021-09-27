Bradley Cooper Delivers ’70s California Nostalgia

If you have nostalgia for California in the ’70s, there might be no better director to deliver it than Paul Thomas Anderson, who recruited Bradley Cooper, rock star Alana Haim and Philip Seymour Hoffman’s son Cooper Hoffman for his latest film and special delivery, “Licorice Pizza.”

Though at first the trailer only played on 35mm film ahead of repertory screenings at a theater in London, the first trailer for “Licorice Pizza” finally dropped online. It confirms about PTA’s ninth feature what has only been known through rumors and set photos for months. In fact, for some time it was thought the film was called “Soggy Bottom.”

The first trailer is set to the tune of David Bowie’s “Life on Mars,” and it shows Cooper Hoffman looking to become an actor in the ’70s and carrying on an unusual affair with Haim, all while Bradley Cooper at one point grills Hoffman if he knows who is girlfriend is (Barbra Streisand, and he better pronounce it correctly).

Echoing his masterpiece “Boogie Nights,” Anderson’s “Licorice Pizza” is a coming of age drama about a teenager in the ’70s San Fernando Valley who is pursuing a career as an actor. Here’s the official synopsis:

“Licorice Pizza” is the story of Alana Kane and Gary Valentine growing up, running around and falling in love in the San Fernando Valley, 1973. Written and Directed by Paul Thomas Anderson, the film tracks the treacherous navigation of first love.

Cooper Hoffman and Alana Haim star in the lead roles, and Bradley Cooper, “Uncut Gems” co-director Benny Safdie, Sean Penn and Tom Waits are all co-starring. And was that Maya Rudolph we saw with a quick cameo?

The name “Licorice Pizza” itself has ties to ’70s Los Angeles, as it borrows the name from a since-closed record store that could be seen in films like “Fast Times at Ridgemont High.”

Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures and Focus Features will release “Licorice Pizza” through the United Artists banner only in theaters. The film is in Association with BRON Creative and is a Ghoulardi Film Company production.

Paul Thomas Anderson is also a producer along with Sara Murphy and Adam Somner. Joanne Sellar, Daniel Lupi, Susan McNamara, Aaron L. Gilbert and Jason Cloth are executive producing.

Check out the first trailer above.