The Real Difference Between Tanning Beds And Tanning In The Sun

Health experts are quick to point out that UV radiation, regardless of where it comes from, is damaging to the skin. “UVA partners up with UVB to cause more serious problems, like skin cancer,” Dermatologist Dr. Saira George told the MD Anderson Cancer Center. “UVB does not penetrate as deeply as UVA, but it can wreak havoc on the top layers of your skin.”

While sunlight and tanning beds both emit UV radiation, there are some differences between them. As it turns out, tanning beds are worse for you. The UVA radiation emitted by the fluorescent bulbs used in tanning beds is up to three times stronger than what you get from sunlight, and research shows that individuals who start indoor tanning before age 35 have a 75% increase in developing melanoma (via Harvard Medical School). A 2007 study published in the British Journal of Dermatology suggested that the risk of skin cancer from tanning beds is double that of spending the same amount of time basking in the hottest Mediterranean sun.

Slap on some sunblock and enjoy the sunshine, which has loads of proven health benefits, including boosting our mood (via TIME). Just remember that when it comes to tanning beds, it’s better for your health to take a pass. If you really want a tan, make it a spray-on.