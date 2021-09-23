A Million Little Things Season 4 Gary Is Leaving His And Future Is up in the Air!

Season 4 of A Million Little Things premiered on Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, and the emotionally charged episode gave fans plenty of food for thought. Eddie Saville (David Giuntoli), continues to deal with the aftermath of his tragic accident. Delilah Dixon makes the decision to permanently move to France to escape her father’s recent stroke. Fans are most concerned about Gary Mendez (James Roday Rodriguez), however.

The Season 3 Finale episode of “A Million Little Things” featured a brawl between Gary and Peter.

After breaking into Peter’s home, Gary threw a bag at Peter’s head. Fans were left feeling anxious for Gary as the criminal strategy he chose could have been classified as a crime. As a promo for Season 4, Episode 2 suggests, not only does Gary choose the wrong means to set things right — but he might have to reckon with the fact that he caused lasting injuries. He attempts to be as distant from Peter as possible. But will this be enough?

“Did things escalate? What caused the escalation? Or was that always the plan?” DJ Nash, the showrunner of A Million Little Things said, chalking up the questions at the core of Gary’s storyline in an interview with TVLine. DJ explained that Gary’s blossoming romance with Darcy happened at the wrong moment. Gary may not have let his rage get too out of control and gone over to Peter’s to risk everything.