Box office success for Strange World Disney Animation

The negative headlines have been piling up lately for Disney — and, unfortunately, the entertainment giant’s new animated film Strange World Just added some more.

One thing is certain This is the Thanksgiving Box Office Bomb With a voice cast including Jake Gyllenhaal and Dennis Quaid, the film is likely to make a loss of $100 million in its theatrical run. Many analysts believe that Disney has been putting movies such as “The Princess Diaries” on the screen. Encanto on Disney Plus may have conditioned audiences to focus on the streamer — and, thus, lose interest in visiting theaters to enjoy Disney’s new animated titles like Strange World.

Whatever the reason, though, Disney hasn’t had an animated theatrical hit for a while now. You can find the full story here. Strange World The news is worse, however.

Disney’s Strange World Bomb

One thing is that the film only made $18.6 millions over five days. Strange World’s overall budget? $180 million. The movie — about a family of explorers who journey to save a land from its critical source of energy — has also broken a three-decade Disney Animation streak.

Every Disney Animation movie for the last 31 years, starting with 1991’s Beauty and the BeastCinemaScore gave a grade of at least A from ‘The Greatest Movie Stars in CinemaScore. Strange WorldHowever, it ended up getting a B from CinemaScore, making this the first Disney Animation movie to get below an A.

On Rotten Tomatoes, at least, the movie’s scores are somewhat decent (a 74% critics’ score, and a 64% audience score as of this writing). From Disney’s official description of the film:

Walt Disney Animation Studios’ original action-packed adventure Strange World introduces a legendary family of explorers, the Clades, as they attempt to navigate an uncharted, treacherous land alongside a motley crew that includes a mischievous blob, a three-legged dog and a slew of ravenous creatures.

Gyllenhaal voices Searcher Clade, “a family man who finds himself out of his element on an unpredictable mission.” Quaid voices Searcher’s larger-than-life father, Jaeger, while Union provides the voice of Meridian Clade, Searcher’s partner who’s also an accomplished pilot.

More Disney news

The Strange World news comes amid a wave of change inside Disney’s corporate empire, as former CEO Bob Iger abruptly returned to the corner office in recent days following broad dissatisfaction with ex-CEO Bob Chapek and the way he ran the entertainment giant.

Iger stated that Disney’s hiring freeze would not be lifted for now. He’s also embarking on an effort to recalibrate Disney, especially when it comes to its Netflix rival, Disney Plus — with a goal toward making the streamer profitable, not just drowning Disney in red ink while the company chases Netflix’s subscriber numbers.

