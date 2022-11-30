Holly Willoughby has a Christmas Makeover: She shows off her tanned legs with a red minidress that sparkles in the sunlight.

HOLLY Willoughby was sensational in her festive dress, showing off her legs.

The This Morning  presenter, 41, treated fans to a glimpse of her Christmas makeover on Instagram.

Holly looked glam in her red dress instagram for Wyldemoon

2

Holly looked stunning in her red dress Wyldemoon on InstagramCredit to instagram
The star switched up her look after a festive make-over

2

After a holiday makeover, the star changed her look.Credit: Rex

Holly was stunning in a red minidress with sparkly details and tanned legs.

As she stood by the Christmas tree, this mum-of-3 looked glamorous in her party dress.

Holly had a lot of fun with the blood orange look.

It had feathers along the sleeves and at the hem.

One fan wrote: “Love the look the world feels better when Holly’s in a short dress tights and heels.”

A second thought: “You look absolutely beautiful.”

The third one chimed in “Wow … Holly is like a modern Marilyn Monroe.”

Holly Wylde Moon Instagram account posted the festive photo – it was taken from her website, which offers ‘lifestyle advice and guidance to help reconnect with yourself’

Holly and Phillip Schofield, presenters of This Morning, revealed their incredible Christmas transformation.

There are 22 trees that decorate the studio. Many of them have been used over the years.

The famous studio is now decorated with fairy lights and Baubles, twinkling all around. It resembles a cozy festive chalet.

The walls are covered with wreaths, hand-made paper chains and tinsel, as well as foliage and toy soldiers.

Addressing any potential backlash over the change being done too early, Phillip reassured viewers it was fine because advent officially began on Sunday.

Holly also stated that Love Actually’s opening scenes are set five weeks prior to Christmas, further justifying this transformation.

Holly and Phil got into the festive spirit on This Morning
Holly and Phil joined the festivities on This Morning
They showed off the impressive Christmas decor
The impressive Christmas decorations were displayed by the team.

