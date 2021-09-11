Boris Johnson Desires To Beat Thatcher’s Record As He Wants To be a powerhouse for another Decade!

According to reports, Johnson, who was elected PM in 2019, wants to ‘fix and improve the economy’ and use Brexit during the next election which is scheduled to take place in 2024

According to reports, the Tories want another decade of power. Boris Johnson would like to win Margaret Thatcher’s 11-year tenure.

According to Prime Minister, he wants to leave a lasting legacy by providing more funding for the NHS as well as social care through a plan to increase national insurance.

Dominic Cummings, his ex-chief advisor, claimed that the PM would not survive in Downing Street because he wanted to make more money.

However, one minister in the Cabinet has stated that the Tory leader currently sitting wants to be there longer than his predecessor.

The Times was informed by an insider “Boris will want to go on and on. The stuff Dom (Cummings) was saying about him going off into the sunset was nonsense.

“He is extremely competitive. He would like to be able to keep going longer than Thatcher.”

Cummings had claimed Mr. Johnson planned to step down to “Have fun and make money” within two years after the next election.

The outlet quoted Mr. Johnson as saying, in an upcoming book by Financial Times journalist Sebastian Payne: “The risk is that if we are stopped or pushed out, everything will collapse back.

“We will be back into half of the things of the European Union before we could say it.”

His pitch for the election was set in three years. He said that voters could view his pitch. “great, the great project” You can make progress in Britain by getting to a higher level.

He said: “It’s going to take a while, it’s going to take ten years.”

According to the report, he plans to position the next election around Brexit and claim that Britain will be a “slump back” To comply with EU laws and regulations, you should follow the Labour Code.

This comes just a few days after an opinion poll showed Labour ahead of the Tories, for the first time since January.

According to the YouGov survey, Keir Starmer’s party was at 35%. Boris Johnson’s Conservatives were at 33% after ‘don’t know’ were removed.

This is the party’s worst poll result since their 2019 landslide win.

The poll was taken on Wednesday and Thurs, just hours after PM announced plans to crush low-earners by raising National Insurance from 12 to 13.25 %.

He claimed the manifesto-busting £12bn-a-year rise would fix the crisis in social care.

The cash is also used to pay for NHS Covid backlogs. However, there are warnings that this won’t be enough. And Mr. Johnson has broken his promise not to force any care resident from selling their home.