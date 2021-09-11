Kim Kardashian Bunker Plans Clash With Her Neighbors! Richie Rich Kardashian

Kim Kardashian’s neighbors aren’t happy with the plans of reality star Kim Kardashian for a bunker. According to The Blast Kardashian wants to build a subterranean underground bunker at her Hidden Hills house. It’s something Kardashian desires but her neighbors oppose it and are fighting to stop it.

According to documents obtained by media outlets, the KKW Beauty owner wants a cavern underground near her house. A neighbor has asked a judge for an order to stop the construction because the digging of the dirt could be dangerous. The property is near several high-pressure gas lines, according to the documents.

The neighbor doesn’t like Kardashian’s opulence. He stated in the filing that Kardashian’s home would look like something out of a movie. Richie Richie Kardashian is granted permission, she will proceed with the project. Kardashian is also believed to be building a subterranean “wellness center”An underground parking structure is also available. A detached guardhouse can be added to the property.

Neighbors are upset because they believe the neighborhood must be maintained. “natural and rustic county setting, “Any construction that will change the area in a significant way is prohibited. They claim Kardashian’s request violates one of Hidden Hills’ community bylaws. “to safeguard the welfare of all residents, maintain and improve property values, and retain the open rustic country feeling, and certain minimum architectural standards are necessary.”

Second, neighbors are worried about high-pressure gas lines. If anything goes wrong, they fear for the worst. In the legal documents, one neighbor mentions the tragedy of the San Bruno gas pipeline explosion California’s 2010 worst-case scenario was shown. It is up to the judge to decide if Kardashian’s dream bunker gets the OK.