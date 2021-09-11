WWE Smack Down Monday Night Raw And Summerslam Network Schedule Update September 6 To 12!

The WWE Network schedule just dropped NBC Peacock. OlderMonday Night Raw Friday Night Smackdown Episodes leading to Summerslam will also be available. This exclusive never Forget This documentary examines the first WWE event since 9/11. For those who missed any of the action, This Week in WWE The BumpThey will be caught up.

This Friday, you will find out the story of WWE’s reunification for SmackDown after the September 11th terror attacks. @peacockTVWWE Network @WWEYouTube 🎥WWE Returns After September 11 pic.twitter.com/Tsh5zysHKc — WWE Network (@WWENetwork) September 7, 2021

WWE Network Weekday News:

Monday, September 6

Raw Talk– 11:05 p.m. EST

After Monday Night Raw, the WWE Universe is able to head over to the WWE Network for the post-game show. Raw Talk features a host panel and a list of guests who will discuss what took place during that night’s show.

Tuesday, September 7

There is no new content

WWE NXT Action

Wednesday, September 8

Monday Night Raw (8/9/21)

On-demand sections allow you to catch up on Monday Night Raw’s August 9, 2009 edition. You can watch the build-up to WWE Summerslam via NBC Peacock.

WWE’s The Bump– 10 a.m. EST

Join the hosts of the WWE’s weekly talk show The Bump to discuss the current events of the WWE. The Bump often features random WWE stars who share their opinions on the current events in the WWE.

WWE NXT (9/7/21)

WWE NXT is preparing for a major rebranding and shakeup. Make sure you watch the WWE Network’s latest episode.

Thursday, September 9, 2009

NXT UK

Take a look back at Ilja Dragunov’s NXT UK Title win during his instant classic with WALTER.

This Week in WWE

For those who weren’t able to check out all the WWE content, This Week in WWE will fill in all the blanks. The WWE’s weekly wrap-up show brings every up to speed so you’ll never miss out on the action.

Friday, September 10

WWE Returns after 9/11

Following the September 11th tragedy, WWE Smackdown became the first major public event. “Never Forget” Looks back on the events and those present in person.

205 Live – 10 p.m. EST

To see the cruiserweights at work, fans can switch to the WWE Network by watching Friday Night Smackdown on FOX. The NBC Peacock app delivers the best of cruiserweights with 205 Live.

WWE Network: Weekend Update

Saturday, September 11,

WWE Main Event (8/19/21)

WWE Superstars who don’t often make it on Raw and Smackdown have time to shine on WWE Main Event. Every week, the network spotlights more stars, such as Jeff Hardy and Shelton Benjamin.

Talking Smack

Friday Night Smackdown’s post-game show will be available on the on-demand section. This section will allow you to discuss all of the actions.

Independent Drop-

There is still plenty to see outside of the WWE Universe. ICW Fight Club 188 is now available, so make sure to give them a try in the on-demand section.

Sunday, September 12,

Friday Night SmackDown (13/31/21)

Take a look back at Friday Night Smackdown’s August 13 edition. The blue brand moves towards WWE Summerslam. Roman Reigns will be battling John Cena.