Bold And The Beautiful B And B Spoilers The Paris Problem Keeps Growing More Steffy Problems!

The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) spoilers for Friday, September 17, 2021, reveal in Los Angeles Paris becoming one woman Steffy needs to watch out for.

The Bold And The Beautiful Spoilers – Trouble In Steffy Forrester’s Paradise

Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) thinks she has it all now. Finn (Tanner Novlan), chose her over Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown), and they believe she skipped town. Think again. She even got to spend a nice day at the beach with Liam (Scott Clifton), Hope (Annika Noelle), and all their kids — like normal people. She forgot about her housemate. Steffy and Finn were about sharing some private time when Paris (Diamond White), walked in. She didn’t walk out. Things got awkward and they’re about to get even more awkward.

On Friday, Finn confides in Paris that he really does want to have his cake and eat it too, so to speak. He wants Steffy and Hayes to be in his life. But he also wants the chance to meet the woman who gave him birth and find out what she is like. This might not be the best idea in the world, but it’s what Finn wants and Paris Buckingham completely understands. Finn is so grateful for her friendship that he gives her a hug. Paris truly, really enjoys this hug.

B&B Spoilers – Paris Buckingham’s Mind Wanders…

Does Paris enjoy that hug just a little too much? When alone, she has quite the fantasy about Finn and it’s clear she’s falling for the good (but not very bright) doctor. After all, he likes to walk around without a shirt and she is a woman after all — and one who even has a Forrester for a boyfriend. Is she as obsessed as her sister when Zoe arrived in town?

Perhaps this is the crazier Buckingham sister and Zoe (Kiara Barnes) was always the same one and we didn’t even know it. It’s not like their father, Reese (Wayne Brady), the man who kidnapped Beth and sold her to Taylor (Hunter Tylo), is playing with a full deck. Paris may have more in common than we thought with Sheila. Stay tuned to The Bold and the Beautiful weekdays to see how these stories play out.