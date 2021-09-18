American Airlines flight Passenger asthmatic toddler son didn’t wear Mask So Mother told to leave flight!

A mother was removed from an American Airlines flight after her asthmatic toddler did not wear a mask .

Amanda Pendarvis claims that a “truly evil, power-tripping” flight attendant made her and her 2-year-old son leave the aircraft “to be met by police officers” after her son had trouble keeping his mask on as they were flying between Dallas and Colorado.

According to news.com.au , Pendarvis said: “He [the flight attendant] got on the intercom to say to the entire plane, ‘I’m sorry for the delay but we are dealing with a non-compliant traveler.

“I was not refusing a mask, nor did I even say I wouldn’t try to keep a mask on my son. We were escorted off the plane as I was holding a mask over his little face. I genuinely don’t have words.

“He had the plane turned around and had us escorted off to be met by police officers. Why? Wait for it … because my two-year-old was not properly wearing a mask.”

She said her son is asthmatic and alleged that the flight attendant “did not care” that the boy “was literally hyperventilating” despite presenting staff with a negative Covid test. The child had an asthma attack, but the airline crew was not informed.

A video of the incident that was shared on social media shows the child crying and appearing uncomfortable when Pendarvis tried putting a mask over him.

American Airlines’ website states that under U.S. federal law passengers must wear a face covering at all times while indoors at the airport and onboard the flight. Those refusing to wear one “may be denied boarding and future travel on American.”

These rules do not apply to those aged under two or those with a disability that prevents them from wearing a face covering.

American Airlines must be contacted three days prior to travel if a person with a disability requests an exemption from this rule.

There have been many instances in recent weeks where people have been removed from American Airlines flights because of strict mask laws.

A woman was allegedly removed from a JetBlue flight in handcuffs after refusing to wear a mask on board a plane.

In a separate incident, a couple flying between Florida and California fell out with a flight attendant after allegedly refusing to wear masks.

In a statement to indy100, an American Airlines spokesperson said the party had “refused to comply with instructions to remain seated and to wear face coverings securely”.

The flight was canceled and the woman and her child were rebooked on a later flight.

“On Sept. 13, American Airlines flight 1284 returned to the gate prior to departure from Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) to deplane a party refusing to comply with crew member instructions to remain seated while on an active taxiway and to wear face coverings securely over their nose and mouth,” According to the statement.

“After agreeing to adhere to policies instituted for the safety of our customers and crew, all individuals were rebooked for travel on the next flight to Colorado Springs (COS).”