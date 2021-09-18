Referee Mark Clattenburg once lost the plot and threw boot towards Jose Mourinho

Former Premier League referee Mark Clattenburg has disclosed that he once lost the plot and threw a boot towards Jose Mourinho.

Clattenburg was at that time manager of Manchester United, and Mourinho was also at the time a referee.

Following a draw between Stoke City’s Red Devils and Stoke City, the pair clashed. This match took place less then a month after Clattenburg moved to Saudi Arabia.

The then-United boss had been furious at Clattenburg’s failure to award a penalty to his side in the January 2017 draw in the Potteries.









Mourinho believed that Stoke defender Ryan Shawcross had handled the ball in the box, but

And he was so infuriated by Clattenburg’s failure to award a spot-kick that he confronted the referee after the game.

The frustration of Clattenburg’s boot at Mourinho led to more than the Portuguese expected.

“It was not long after full-time when there was a knock at my dressing room door and United manager Jose Mourinho came in. I was just taking my boots off,” Clattenburg wrote in his autobiography, via the Daily Mail.

“He started going on about a handball in the penalty area by Stoke defender Ryan Shawcross.

“‘What you on about?’ I said. ‘I got that right, I know I did.’

“‘No. I’ve seen the video. You were wrong.’

“He was going on and on. Shut up man, will you? I picked up my boot and launched it against the wall next to him. ‘F***ing get out of my dressing room. Get out!’”













Clattenburg pinpointed the incident as the tipping point behind his decision to leave the Premier League, branding Mourinho an “idiot”.

“Mourinho froze. I lost it with him. I did not give a s*** any more. He did not know what to say. I was so fed up with all of the ridiculous mind games,” He added that the former referee had also been involved.

“I drove home while going over and over the Shawcross incident. I watched it on Match of the Day and I was right, the ball hit him flush on the chest.

“So why was Mourinho playing funny buggers with me? I went to bed that night and I knew I’d had enough. ‘You know what,’ I thought, ‘I can’t be bothered with idiots like that any more.’”