Bob Saget’s Widow Kelly Rizzo Reflects On Their Fun Vacations Together With Sweet Clips

Bob Saget’s family has been keeping the late comedian’s memory alive for his fans months after his death. While the family has paid tribute with touching memories, they’ve also channeled Saget’s humor, especially when sharing the fun times. Kelly Rizzo Saget’s widow shared lots of throwbacks that showed the actor in action. Now, her latest online share sees her reflecting on the couple’s fun vacations, via a sweet clip.

The Full House actor’s widow definitely hasn’t been shy about sharing memories of her late husband since his passing at age 65. It’s clear that they had some great times together based on the shared memories. Her recent interview makes this even more clear. InstagramPost, which showcases the vacations that the couple would take. Kelly Rizzo, Kelly Rizzo’s caption, explained how they wanted to record their vacations.

Since exactly one year ago. This was a lot of fun. They make me so happy and so sad at the same time to relive them… but even if it’s painful it still puts a smile on my face, and I know that’s what he would want. And I know you all loved seeing Bob and me have fun together so I’ll keep sharing these from time to time. I want to thank you all for being so kind, and of course, for loving Bob so deeply.

Kelly Rizzo, like many others who deal with loss, appears to be still processing her new normal. It is understandable that Rizzo would have mixed emotions about the clip. Rizzo can find comfort in knowing she will always have sweet memories, even though it is difficult for her. Below is a funny and sweet video.

Bob Saget was always easy-going and that is evident in this video. Funny enough, this hodgepodge sports gear matches what viewers know about Danny Tanner.

The late Full House actor’s wife has been honest about her emotions after his sudden death. She’s been candid about fighting against the notion of feeling like she was robbed of time. These videos and photos seem to have been a cathartic experience for her. They’ve also been a lot of fun for her fans. They were incredibly kind to her during this difficult time. Amanda Kloots was also able to help her, as well as Katie Couric, who have lost their husbands. Needless to state, it is evident that there are many people who stand behind the Sagets.

Kelly Rizzo said in her post that she would be adding more videos to her YouTube channel. I am looking forward for further glimpses into Bob Saget and her sweet and funny marriage. You can still watch all episodes of Full HouseAnd Fuller HouseSubscribing HBO Max or Netflix is a great way to get a subscription.