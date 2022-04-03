Jimmy Kimmel and Jimmy Fallon switch shows to play April Fools’ Day jokes

You don’t need to set your TV up differently. Late-night Jimmys were really on the wrong coasts.

Jimmy FallonAnd Jimmy KimmelSwitched shows to celebrate April Fool’s Day on Friday. Fallon hosts NBC’s Friday Night Live. “The Tonight Show,”Kimmel was in Los Angeles to film the event. Kimmel hosts “Jimmy Kimmel Live,”His monologue was performed from New York City’s 30 Rock Studio.

“I switched places with Jimmy Kimmel, although, as far as surprises you’ve seen on ABC this week, this one’s a distant second,” Fallon saidReferring to Much-talked-about Oscars broadcast March 27.

The late-night hosts’ shows are in direct competition as they air weekdays at 11:35 p.m. EDT/10:35 p.m. CDT.

“This is something we’ve been planning for years, it was a top secret operation,”Kimmel spoke.

Kimmel and Fallon stated that they first considered the idea of swapping shows in April 2020.

Kimmel’s “Tonight Show”Takeover also included comedian Bridget EverettThe actor Hugh JackmanFallon’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live”Justin Timberlake, who acted as Matt Damon, was the featured artist. Red Hot Chili Peppers performed as the musical guest on both shows.

“Thank you @JimmyFallon and the wonderful staff & crew at @FallonTonight. It was an #AprilFools dream come true. XO – The Other Jimmy,” Kimmel tweeted Saturday.

Many viewers shared their delight at the swap via social networking.

“Jimmy Fallon and Jimmy Kimmel switching places is the best April Fool’s prank! I cannot believe they pulled it off! I was not expecting this. I love it! Brilliant idea!” @TheRealAJ_ wrote.

“Incredible April Fools joke and I’m shocked the networks allowed it,” Zach Borg was a sports reporter.

“LOL, just turned on Jimmy Kimmel and was very confused as to why Jimmy Fallon was on ABC,” @05HAWKI wrote. “Then it occurred to me what day it was and immediately switched to NBC to verify Kimmel was hosting the Tonight Show and he was. Well done.”