Bob Saget’s Cause Of Death Determined To Be Head Trauma

Bob Saget tragically passed away early in 2022, as the legendary comedian and sitcom star was found dead in a hotel room in Orlando, Florida on January 9. He was 65 years old at the time of his death, and details were then unavailable about what happened. Now, his family has revealed the cause of death to be head trauma.

The family of Bob Saget shared a statement with Variety to explain his cause of death one month after his passing was first reporting. They wrote:

In the weeks since Bob’s passing, we have been overwhelmed with the incredible outpouring of love from Bob’s fans, which has been a great comfort to us and for which we are eternally grateful. Now that we have the final conclusions from the authorities’ investigation, we felt it only proper that the fans hear those conclusions directly from us. The authorities have determined that Bob passed from head trauma. They have concluded that he accidentally hit the back of his head on something, thought nothing of it and went to sleep. No drugs or alcohol were involved.

The statement from members of Bob Saget’s family makes it clear that they feel fans deserve to hear the accurate conclusions of the investigation directly from them. It was determined early on that there was seemingly no foul play involved, nor any drugs or alcohol. The conclusion that he passed away due to an accidental head injury that he simply didn’t realize was serious is tragic, but also confirmation of the early reports that no foul play or substances were involved.

The statement from the family went on to ask fans to “remember the love and laughter that Bob brought to this world” as well as “the lessons he taught us all,” including to be kind to others, to “let the people you love know you love them,” and to “face difficult times with hugs and laughter.”

Saget certainly delivered plenty of laughter over the years of his long and successful career. Best known for his beloved role as Danny Tanner in Full House back in the 1990s, he went back to the character for Netflix’s Fuller House revival to the nostalgic delight of plenty of fans. He was also legendary as a stand-up comic, but the wake of his death resulted in plenty of celebrities coming out to prove that he was a kind and caring person even when not telling jokes or playing Danny Tanner.

Drew Carey, who went on to become a sitcom star in his own right, shared a story about how his kindness and support in the early years of his career affected him, including an invitation to a taping of Full House. Other comedians had messages of grief and memories of joy to share following his death as well, including the likes of Adam Sandler, Pete Davidson, and more. He was even honored by some TV shows, including Hulu’s How I Met Your Father (after he had a voice role on How I Met Your Mother) and America’s Funniest Home Videos, which Saget hosted for years.

Furthermore, Bob Saget’s funeral was reportedly attended by more than 100 people, including big names like David Chappelle and John Mayer, not to mention former Full House and Fuller House co-stars John Stamos and Dave Coulier, who were also pallbearers. Stamos even shared the eulogy he gave in tribute to Saget, and it was heartfelt as well as slightly raunchy.

Our thoughts here at CinemaBlend are with Bob Saget’s family now that they not only have the answers behind why he died at only 65, but also felt ready to share those answers with fans.