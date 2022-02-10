For a Cool $5,000, You Can Own One Snoop Dogg Song on the Blockchain

Snoop Dogg is making his new album, B.O.D.R. (Bacc on Death Row) available via blockchain. In partnership with blockchain gaming platform Gala Games, Snoop’s NFT LP version offers three exclusive bonus tracks. The Stash Box of NFTs will be available via Gala Music on Wednesday (Feb. 9) at the Snoop time-appropriate 4:20 p.m. PST.

“If anything is constant, it’s that the music industry will always be changing,” Snoop Dogg said in a statement. “Blockchain tech has the power to change everything again and tip the table in favor of the artists and the fans, and we’re going to be right at the front of the pack with this Gala Music deal.”

The Snoop Stash Boxes are limited to 25,000 and are available for $5,000. The Stash Box includes one of the 17 track NFTs from B.O.D.R. and there will only be 1,470 NFTs of each song. The sale ends on Sunday at midnight PST. B.O.D.R. will also arrive non-NFT style on Feb. 11.

As Snoop ventures into the NFT world, he’s also revisiting his past while looking to the future with the announcement that he has acquired the Death Row Records brand, the label where he made his debut.

“I am thrilled and appreciative of the opportunity to acquire the iconic and culturally significant Death Row Records brand, which has immense untapped future value,” he said in a statement. “It feels good to have ownership of the label I was part of at the beginning of my career and as one of the founding members. This is an extremely meaningful moment for me. I would like to personally thank the teams at Blackstone, MNRK, and especially David Kestnbaum, who worked collaboratively with me over several months to make this exciting homecoming a reality. I’m looking forward to building the next chapter of Death Row Records.”