Bob Dylan will resume his ‘Never Ending Tour’

Relentlessly playing shows for the so-called “Never Ending Tour,” Bob Dylan had to take an extended break from the road — his longest since the 1980s — because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

But the music legend, who turned 80 in May, is ready to get back to work — beginning with a show at the Riverside Theater in Milwaukee on Nov. 11.

It will be the first date of Dylan’s latest run, with 21 shows in 17 cities announced Monday. The tour wraps up Dec. 2 in Washington.

It also will be Dylan’s first tour since releasing “Rough and Rowdy Ways,” his 39th studio album, in June 2020. The album was one of the best-reviewed of the year, ending up on several critics’ year-end lists.

And Dylan’s last tour dates, in 2019, received some of his strongest reviews in recent memory. That run included a stop at the Rave’s Eagles Ballroom, which ended up on the Journal Sentinel’s list of the best concerts of that year.

Tickets for Dylan’s forthcoming shows will go on sale Friday at bobdylan.com.

According to Dylan’s website, touring is planned through at least 2024 with more dates to be announced.

Bob Dylan 2021 tour dates

Nov. 2: Milwaukee (Riverside Theatre)

Nov. 3: Chicago (Auditorium Theatre)

Nov. 4: Cleveland (Key Bank State Theatre)

Nov. 6: Columbus, Ohio (Palace Theatre)

Nov. 7: Bloomington, Indiana (IU Auditorium)

Nov. 9: Cincinnati (Procter & Gamble Hall)

Nov. 10: Knoxville, Tennessee (Knoxville Auditorium)

Nov. 12: Louisville (Palace Theatre)

Nov. 13: Charleston, West Virginia (Municipal Auditorium)

Nov. 15: Moon Township, Pennsylvania (UPMC Events Center at Robert Morris University)

Nov. 16: Hershey, Pennsylvania (Hershey Theatre)

Nov. 19-21: New York City (Beacon Theatre)

Nov. 23-24: Port Chester, New York (Capitol Theatre)

Nov. 26: Providence, Rhode Island (Providence Performing Arts Center)

Nov. 27: Boston (Wang Theatre)

Nov. 29-30: Philadelphia (The Met)

Dec. 2: Washington, D.C. (The Anthem)

