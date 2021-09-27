Bob Dylan Preps Tour Following Longest Break From the Road Since 1984

Bob Dylan will finally resume his Never Ending Tour this fall, following his longest break from the road since 1981 to 1984.
Billed the Rough and Rowdy Ways tour, the trek kicks off at Milwaukee’s Riverside Theatre on November 2nd — Dylan’s first public performance since 2019. He’ll travel through the Midwest, hitting Chicago, Cleveland, and Bloomington, Illinois, before heading to the East Coast. He’ll hit his usual New York City spot — the Beacon Theatre — for three nights in late November.
Although the leg wraps in Washington, D.C., on December 2nd, Dylan’s website bills it as a worldwide tour lasting through 2024, with more dates likely to be announced.
The new shows will feature the live debut of Dylan’s most recent album Rough and Rowdy Ways; although he streamed the Shadow Kingdom concert special last summer, he mainly performed songs from the Sixties and Seventies. Earlier this month, he released the massive Springtime in New York: The Bootleg Series Vol. 16 (1980-1985), spotlighting the early Eighties.
Bob Dylan Tour Dates
11/2 – Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theatre
11/3 – Chicago, IL @ Auditorium Theatre
11/5 – Cleveland, OH @ Key Bank State Theatre
11/6 – Columbus, OH @ Palace Theatre
11/7 – Bloomington, IN @ IU Auditorium
11/9 – Cincinnati, OH @ Procter & Gamble Hall
11/10 – Knoxville, TN @ Knoxville Auditorium
11/12 – Louisville, KY @ Palace Theatre
11/13 – Charleston, WV @ Municipal Auditorium
11/15 Moon Township, PA @ Robert Morris Univ. – UPMC Events Center
11/16 – Hershey, PA @ Hershey Theatre
11/19 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre
11/20 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre
11/21 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre
11/23 – Port Chester, NY @ Capitol Theatre
11/24 – Port Chester, NY @ Capitol Theatre
1/26 – Providence, RI @ Providence Performing Arts Center
11/27 – Boston, MA @ Wang Theatre
11/29 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met
11/30 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met
12/2 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem