Why ‘Dear Evan Hansen’ Flopped With $7.5 Million Opening

Why 'Dear Evan Hansen' Flopped With $7.5 Million Opening
By Tom O'Brien
In
EntertainmentCelebritiesUSAViral

Universal film joins ”In the Heights“ as the latest big-screen musical to misfire

Latest News

Previous articleBob Dylan Preps Tour Following Longest Break From the Road Since 1984
Next articleWoman who couldn’t afford a new bathroom completely revamps hers for £60 with three easy tricks

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About Us

Central Recorder is a non-profit news organization based in California City. Our mission is to seek truth and help people understand the world better. We cover local California News and also International News over various categories.

About
Contact

© Central Recorder