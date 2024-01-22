Blake Shelton and Lauren Alaina’s intimate backstage moment sparks rumors of marriage troubles with Gwen Stefani

Is Blake Shelton cheating on Gwen Stefani?

Blake Shelton and fellow country singer Lauren Alaina were spotted hanging out together amid his rumored marriage troubles with Gwen Stefani. The former Voice judge shared a beaming selfie with Lauren backstage on the set of his game show, Barmageddon. It’s worth noting that Blake and Lauren competed against each other on the show finale.

Country Singers on Barmageddon Set

On the set of the show Barmageddon, Blake Shelton and Lauren Alaina were seen drinking and talking, with Lauren also seen gearing up to pop a green balloon with a dart during one of the games. In a video, she was playfully squaring up to Blake, and he offered her a selection of liquor bottles to choose from, as they seemed to be having a good time together.

Trouble in Paradise – Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton

The couple celebrated New Year’s Eve separately, igniting rumors of trouble in paradise. Furthermore, there have been speculations that Gwen has been removing posts of Blake from her Instagram. Fans have noticed the absence of Blake from Gwen’s social media, raising questions about the status of their relationship. It’s worth mentioning that Blake performed at New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash, while Gwen had her own show in Las Vegas.

Marriage Woes

Sources have claimed that the couple’s marriage is in trouble, citing their growing tensions over various decisions, including career and parenting choices, as they appear to be drifting apart. The couple tied the knot in 2021 and have been facing scrutiny regarding their relationship ever since. With all the reports and rumors circulating online, it’s hard to ignore the signs that Gwen and Blake might be facing some serious challenges in their marriage.