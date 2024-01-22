Donna Adelson’s Attorney Claims ‘She’s a Good Mom’ in Shocking Murder-For-Hire Plot – Full Analysis and Details Revealed

Donna Adelson’s Attorney Claims Innocence and ‘Good Mom’ Amid Murder Charges – Shocking Details

Donna Adelson’s lawyer is claiming her innocence in connection to the killing of her son-in-law, and while facing murder charges, Donna’s attorney maintains that she is a good mom. Let’s dive into the shocking details surrounding this disturbing case.

Who is Donna Adelson and What are the Charges Against Her

Amid a murder-for-hire plot, Donna Adelson, a 73-year-old grandmother, was apprehended as she attempted to board a flight to Vietnam with a one-way ticket. Authorities have alleged that Donna was involved in the murder-for-hire scheme that led to her son, Charlie Adelson’s conviction. Charlie, 47, was charged with first-degree murder and received a life sentence without parole. However, he still claims his innocence.

Donna’s Innocence Claimed by Attorney

In an exclusive interview with NBC News, Donna’s attorney, Dan Rashbaum, vehemently asserted his client’s innocence. According to him, she is a loving and good mother. Speaking further, Rashbaum insisted that Donna did not attempt to flee the country and maintained that booking a flight to Vietnam, a country without an extradition treaty with the U.S., was not wrong.

The Tragic Murder of Daniel Markel and Adelson Family Involvement

The case revolves around the tragic murder of Donna’s former son-in-law, Daniel Markel. Daniel, the father of two of Wendi Adelson’s sons, was fatally shot in 2014. Notably, Wendi, Donna’s daughter, had previously been entangled in a custody battle over their children following her 2012 divorce from Daniel. She aimed to relocate her sons from Tallahassee, Florida to Southern Florida, where Donna lived. Dispute over the relocation led to ongoing tension and disputes. Prosecutors claim that Charlie orchestrated the killing and paid Katherine Magbanua, his former girlfriend, after the murder.

Ruling and Sentencing

The aftermath of the investigation saw Katherine Magbanua, Charlie’s ex-girlfriend, receiving a life sentence without parole, while two alleged hitmen, Luis Rivera and Sigfredo Garcia, were also charged and sentenced in connection to the killing. Rivera accepted a plea deal and served 19 years in prison, while Garcia was found guilty and sentenced to life imprisonment.

Conclusion

The Adelson family’s intertwined connections and the shocking allegations surrounding Donna and Charlie Adelson are chilling. As the legal proceedings continue, the family’s tangled web of relationships and accusations creates a disturbing backdrop to this tragic story.