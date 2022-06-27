Billie Joe Armstrong angers Americans after he renounced his citizenship and vowing to move to UK

Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong has said that he’s moving to the UK and renouncing his US citizenship in the wake of the Roe v Wade decision.

The 50-year-old frontman of the legendary punk rock band was playing a huge concert at the London Stadium on Friday, just hours after the Supreme Court of the United States overturned Roe v Wade and handed abortion laws back to individual states.

It’s feared that the move will put millions of women’s lives at risk as numerous states are likely to outlaw abortions.

Speaking to the crowd in London, the American Idiot singer said: “F**k America. I’m f**king renouncing my citizenship. There’s too much f***ing stupid in the world to go back to that miserable f**king excuse for a country

“Oh, I’m not kidding, you’re going to get a lot of me in the coming days.”

It remains to be seen if Armstrong will actually follow through on this statement but he has definitely provoked a reaction from some Americans who would clearly rather see the back of him.

However, some Americans did support Armstrong and wished that they could do the same.

Some also suggested that UK politics isn’t that much better than America’s.

