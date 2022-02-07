Billie Eilish Halts Concert to Help Fan Who Needed an Inhaler (Video)

Billie Eilish keeps a close eye on her concert crowds while she’s performing — so much so that, on Saturday night, she brought her show to a full stop in order to help a fan having a medical emergency.

While performing in Atlanta, the 20-year-old Grammy winner noticed a group of fans in distress down in the pit. So, she stopped the show to figure out what was going on. Locating a young woman, Eilish managed to gather that she needed an inhaler.

“Do we have an inhaler? Can we just grab one?” Eilish asked her team offstage. Within moments, that team did indeed hunt an inhaler down and made their way out to the crowd.

“We got one. It’s OK, we got one,” she said.

As Eilish worked to make sure the woman was OK, the artist also made sure to run a bit of crowd control from the stage. “Guys, give her some time. Don’t crowd,” she reminded them. As audience members further out from the incident began to get antsy, Eilish reassured them, saying “Relax, relax, it’s OK!”

You can watch the moment in the video below.

Before fully moving on afterward, Eilish made sure to double check that the fan didn’t need anything further, and offered to get her out of the crowd if needed.

“We’re taking care of our people,” she said in a clip captured by another fan. “I wait for people to be OK, until I keep going.”

The performer’s words drew a massive cheer from the crowd, as Eilish continued to keep her focus on the fan who needed help. Just before starting her set back up, Eilish made sure to let the fan know that if she started having problems again, she could make her way out of the crowd to the front, to get some air.

Eilish is the just the latest artist to pause her show mid-set to check on a fan, as more and more have begun being more vigilant since the incident during Travis Scott’s set at Astroworld, where 10 people died of suffocation following a crowd surge. In November, just weeks after Astroworld, SZA made a point to stop her show and have her crew hand out water after a fan passed out in the audience.