Jeff Barry Joining Range Media Partners as Head of International TV

Longtime ICM Partners agent Jeff Barry has joined Range Media Partners, where he will head up the company’s international TV department.

He arrives at the management company — founded by a trove of top representatives who defected from the legacy agencies over the past two years — as a partner. He will be tasked with building out numerous Range verticals including literary and scripted studio divisions.

Barry had been with ICM since 2008, where he specialized in helping international writers, directors, and actors crossover into Hollywood Barry is one of many stalwart agents expected to find other gigs as ICM awaits a formal acquisition by CAA.

“If the last few years have taught us anything, it is that the future of television and film is international. There is a strong demand and interest in global content, and for the dynamic creators who tell these stories,” Barry said of the new gig. “Range provides an amazing platform for these artists to bring their compelling and unique narratives to life, while serving the growing appetite of networks, global streamers and audiences alike,”

Barry clients over the years have included Ed Berger (“Your Honor”), Joe Barton (the upcoming “Cloverfield” sequel), David Nicholls (“Patrick Melrose”), Matthew Carnahan (“House of Lies”), Quoc Dang Tran (“Marianne,” “Parallels”), Stephen Schiff (“The Americans”), Paul and Michael Clarkson (“The Haunting of Hill House”), and Andrew Cividino (“Schitt’s Cree”k). Clients making the move to Range are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

“Jeff is a trailblazer who has built a tremendous reputation over the years for his relentless work ethic, dynamic approach to representation and unwavering leadership guided by warmth and honesty. Jeff is going to super-charge Range in a number of ways and we’re thrilled to welcome him to the squad,” added Range’s Rich Cook.

Barry s a graduate of UCLA and Loyola Law School. Prior to ICM, he worked in marketing for the Los Angeles Lakers. He joins an executive team at Range that includes Dave Bugliari, Mackenzie Condon Roussos, Cook, Michael Cooper, Susie Fox, Matt Graham, Sandra Kang, Rachel Kropa, Chelsea McKinnies, Pete Micelli, Mick Sullivan, Byron Wetzel, and Jack Whigham.