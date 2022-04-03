Billie Eilish Had An Over-The-Top Response After TikTok User Called The Bond Singer Out For Bad Oscars Fashion

Yes, the Academy Awards are technically about the crème de la crème of the entertainment industry getting their flowers – or, sometimes, their snubs. But it can be about other things, too, such as side-stage drama with high-profile actors. For me, though, it’s about the fashion more often than not. Lupita Nyong’o, Prada, 2014! Saoirse Ronan, Calvin Klein, 2018! And much like films themselves, true style is in the eye of the beholder. One sadly mistaken TikTok user in fact called out Billie Eilish for “bad” Oscars fashion, following last week’s ceremony, and the Bond singer had a magnificent, over-the-top response to the criticism.

Officially, the 20-year-old accepted her co-win for Best Original Song in No Time To Die at the 94th annual Oscars in a loose-fitting top and slacks. But it was her all-black, all-ruffle Gucci gown just for the red carpet that is being called into question. The commentator called Billie Eilish the “worst dressed” in attendance because of it and that he “had enough of her shit.” Hilariously, the Grammy, Golden Globe, and now-Academy Award winner reacted in a duet, whilst flipping the bird and taking what looks like a number two on her toilet. See the TikTok video here:

Taking a shit on the social media haters isn’t exactly the first time Billie Eilish has kept it real. Like that time in the Oscars media room when she dunked on a reporter for calling her a former emo teenager. Or that time she called Daniel Craig, James Bond himself, a “DILF”? Perfection.

At this point, though, the candid star is used to there being a ton of conjecture about her look, which changes frequently these days. Initially, the singer was well-known for her standard baggy streetwear fits in her come-up days but, when she donned a platinum pin-up aesthetic in 2021 for Vogue, a shockwave of commentary erupted. Interestingly, she questioned in that same cover why men feel the need to pick apart women’s fashion choices, saying that women want to wear what they “feel good in” and “don’t want you to jump in.”

The 2022 Academy Awards itself had a much bigger blunder than Billie Eilish’s perceived ugly get-up anyway, what with the now-infamous Will Smith slap incident. Everyone seems to have an opinion on that as well. Jim Carrey claimed to be “sickened” by it. Zoe Kravitz labeled it as assault on Instagram. One might be curious to hear Eilish’s take on the matter, given how quick she is on the draw for defending her own self.

Nevertheless, the bigger picture for the No Time to Die singer is that she’s next up for seven nominations at the Grammys tonight on CBS at 8 p.m. EST as part of the 2022 TV schedule. And to be sure, Billie Eilish will probably wear whatever she wants while accepting yet another major accolade.