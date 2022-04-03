Nico Santos and Zeke Smith Get Engaged Onstage at GLAAD Media Awards

By Tom O'Brien
Four years after meeting at the GLAAD Media Awards, Zeke Smith proposed to Nico Santos on its very stage!  

The Survivor star, 34, shocked the Superstore actor, 42, by popping the question during the event, which was held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on April 2. As he got down on one knee, the entire audience stood up and began to cheer as a tearful Nico accepted the proposal and Zeke placed the engagement ring on his finger.  

“He said yes. I’m the luckiest guy in the world,” Zeke later wrote on Instagram. “Thank you to @glaad and @tiffanyandco for making it magical.”  

Sharing his surprised reaction in his own Instagram post, Nico added, “I said yes. You have my heart forever @zekerchief.” The Crazy Rich Asians actor revealed that he was “still processing” on his Instagram Story, sharing a clip of the proposal and adding multiple crying and heart emojis alongside it.  

