Billboard Latin Music Awards 2021 Winners: The Complete List

Tropical Artist of the Year, Duo or Group
WINNER: Aventura
Gente de Zona
La Sonora Dinamita
Monchy & Alexandra
N’Klabe
Tropical Song of the Year
Daddy Yankee & Marc Anthony, “De Vuelta Pa’ La Vuelta”
Marc Anthony, “Un Amor Eterno”
Nio García, Casper Mágico, Ozuna, Wisin & Yandel, Myke Towers & Flow La Movie, “Travesuras”
WINNER: Prince Royce, “Carita de Inocente”
Prince Royce, “Lotería”
Tropical Airplay Label of the Year
El Cartel
LP
Pina
WINNER: Sony Music Latin
Universal Music Latin Entertainment
Tropical Airplay Imprint of the Year
El Cartel
Hecho a Mano
Pina
WINNER: Sony Music Latin
WK
Tropical Albums of the Year
El Gran Combo de Puerto Rico, En Cuarentena
Frankie Ruiz, The Greatest Salsa Ever, Vol. 1
Gloria Estefan, Brazil305
WINNER: Prince Royce, Alter Ego
Sonora Ponceña, Hegemonía Musical
Tropical Albums Label of the Year
Discos Fuentes
WINNER: Sony Music Latin
The Orchard
Universal Music Latin Entertainment
Zacarías Ferreira
Tropical Albums Imprint of the Year
Norte
Premium Latin
WINNER: Sony Music Latin
The Orchard
Top Stop
Regional Mexican Artist of the Year, Solo
WINNER: Christian Nodal
El Fantasma
Junior H
Lenin Ramírez
Natanael Cano