Billboard Latin Music Awards 2021 Winners: The Complete List

By Brandon Pitt
Tropical Artist of the Year, Duo or Group

WINNER: Aventura
Gente de Zona
La Sonora Dinamita
Monchy & Alexandra
N’Klabe

Tropical Song of the Year

Daddy Yankee & Marc Anthony, “De Vuelta Pa’ La Vuelta”
Marc Anthony, “Un Amor Eterno”
Nio García, Casper Mágico, Ozuna, Wisin & Yandel, Myke Towers & Flow La Movie, “Travesuras”
WINNER: Prince Royce, “Carita de Inocente”
Prince Royce, “Lotería”

Tropical Airplay Label of the Year

El Cartel
LP
Pina
WINNER: Sony Music Latin
Universal Music Latin Entertainment

Tropical Airplay Imprint of the Year

El Cartel
Hecho a Mano
Pina
WINNER: Sony Music Latin
WK

Tropical Albums of the Year

El Gran Combo de Puerto Rico, En Cuarentena
Frankie Ruiz, The Greatest Salsa Ever, Vol. 1
Gloria Estefan, Brazil305
WINNER: Prince Royce, Alter Ego
Sonora Ponceña, Hegemonía Musical

Tropical Albums Label of the Year

Discos Fuentes
WINNER: Sony Music Latin
The Orchard
Universal Music Latin Entertainment
Zacarías Ferreira

Tropical Albums Imprint of the Year

Norte
Premium Latin
WINNER: Sony Music Latin
The Orchard
Top Stop

Regional Mexican Artist of the Year, Solo

WINNER: Christian Nodal
El Fantasma
Junior H
Lenin Ramírez
Natanael Cano

