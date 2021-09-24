Billboard Latin Music Awards 2021 Winners: The Complete List

Tropical Artist of the Year, Duo or Group

WINNER: Aventura

Gente de Zona

La Sonora Dinamita

Monchy & Alexandra

N’Klabe

Tropical Song of the Year

Daddy Yankee & Marc Anthony, “De Vuelta Pa’ La Vuelta”

Marc Anthony, “Un Amor Eterno”

Nio García, Casper Mágico, Ozuna, Wisin & Yandel, Myke Towers & Flow La Movie, “Travesuras”

WINNER: Prince Royce, “Carita de Inocente”

Prince Royce, “Lotería”

Tropical Airplay Label of the Year

El Cartel

LP

Pina

WINNER: Sony Music Latin

Universal Music Latin Entertainment

Tropical Airplay Imprint of the Year

El Cartel

Hecho a Mano

Pina

WINNER: Sony Music Latin

WK

Tropical Albums of the Year

El Gran Combo de Puerto Rico, En Cuarentena

Frankie Ruiz, The Greatest Salsa Ever, Vol. 1

Gloria Estefan, Brazil305

WINNER: Prince Royce, Alter Ego

Sonora Ponceña, Hegemonía Musical

Tropical Albums Label of the Year

Discos Fuentes

WINNER: Sony Music Latin

The Orchard

Universal Music Latin Entertainment

Zacarías Ferreira

Tropical Albums Imprint of the Year

Norte

Premium Latin

WINNER: Sony Music Latin

The Orchard

Top Stop

Regional Mexican Artist of the Year, Solo

WINNER: Christian Nodal

El Fantasma

Junior H

Lenin Ramírez

Natanael Cano