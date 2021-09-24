Marc Anthony Debuts Surprise Romance at Billboard Latin Music Awards

Marc Anthony showed off his new romance at the 2021 Billboard Latin Music Awards.

On Thursday, Sept. 23, the 53-year-old “I Need to Know” singer walked the red carpet with Madu Nicola, where the pair enjoyed a high-profile smooch. Marc wore dark pants and a white shirt, while Madu wore a long black dress.

Madu posted a picture of herself from her home on her private Instagram earlier in the evening before she arrived at the awards ceremony. Makeup artist Jamie Harper, who was Marc’s groomer for the event, reposted the pic to her Instagram Story.

Jamie also shared footage of Marc and Madu kissing on the carpet, adding the caption, “The night is young @latinbillboards ! Can’t wait to see the performance!”

For his part, Marc didn’t post anything publicly about Madu, but he did post an image to Instagram of himself during the event. He added the caption. “Getting ready for show time @latinbillboards.”