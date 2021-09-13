Savannah Chrisley Shook By Chase Chrisley Unexpected Compliment! What did Chase Chrisley tell Savannah Chrisley?

As fans know, Savannah Chrisley and Chase Chrisley don’t always get along. As siblings, they argue and bicker. Chase enjoys picking on his younger sister. Still, it’s clear that the two love one another.

This season of Growing up Chrisley Savannah shakes when Chase says that. It’s something that he says about her that has her speechless. Chase usually takes the time to tease and teasing his sister during their confessional interviews. But he surprised her with an unexpected compliment.

Growing up Chrisley Fans love this relatable family

@Chrisley_USA has a new feature VideoSunday, September 12 The clip features Chase encouraging Savannah Chrisley to watch an episode of Growing Up ChrisleyYou can read more about him here. You can read his comments below. Fans also took to the blog to praise the family. They find them admirable and relatable.

“Love the Chrisley family. They are a down-to-earth family!”One fan wrote.

“Love love the show. (Just saying),”An additional comment can be made.

The clip was uploaded to the Instagram account earlier this morning. It was liked by over 2,000 people within four hours. It’s still a favorite show of the Chrisleys, and that shows in the comments. They prefer them to be relatable and more authentic than reality TV families like the Kardashians. They are loved by their closeness and love for their faith.

They are loved by their fans. Although Savannah and Chase don’t get along most of the time, their banter makes for great television. Their banter is a great way to see them interact with the viewers. Growing up Chrisley. The popularity of Chrisley Knows BestThis is what inspired the spin-off series that stars the brother/sister duo.

What did Chase Chrisley tell Savannah Chrisley?

The caption for the Instagram post is: “A little encouragement from a sibling can go a long way.”He said, “At first, he said, “That’s nice of you, Savannah.”He was in shock when she looked at her and she asked. “Was that a compliment?”

Chase said he compliments her all the time, he just doesn’t say it out loud. Savannah replied, “Oh. Got it.” Fans couldn’t stop laughing over the clip. One commented, “That’s brothers for ya!”Another added, “Especially when it’s coming from your best man, your brother.”

The bond between the brother-and-sister pair is strong

Chase Chrisley was raised together and Savannah Chrisley became, even more, closely as they grew up watching television together. In an interview with Savannah Chrisley, Chase Chrisley discussed their relationship. people noted that it is difficult to be a grown-up in the public eye.

“It forced us to grow up fast,” Chase stated. “I know I’ve made my fair share of mistakes … Every time we screw up it’s in the public eye.”

Savannah agreed with her brother and added: “There was a lot of pressure to be perfect and to know that mothers are allowing their daughters to follow me on social media and look up to me. I’ve put a lot of pressure on myself in order to live this perfect life and not disappoint people.”

Their bond was strengthened by growing up together in public. Savannah and Chase are closer to each other than their siblings. This led to them creating their own series that follows their adventures together. Savannah and their family remain best friends. This is why they are so loved by fans.

Growing up ChrisleyAirs Thursdays at 9 PM ET on USA Network ET on USA Network