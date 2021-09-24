Bikini model Tammy Hembrow shows off six-pack transformation

A bikini model has left fans gushing with a recent upload on Instagram. Tammy Hembrow is 27-years-old and one of the biggest names within the fitness world. The mother-of-two often posts snaps of her amazing physique on her fitness app. She is known for posting pictures of her toned stomach, but it appears that there is another aspect in which she excels. Tammy posted earlier this week a picture of her six-pack and wore a white crop top with bike shorts. Since it was shared with her 13.1million followers on social media, the post has been liked over 189,000 times. And it’s safe to say that fans were stunned by the mum’s “insane” core.

One Instagram fan wrote: “What a woman,” while another gushed: “Good Lord.” A third commented: “Oh wow, okay girl,” as a fourth social media user posted: “Wifey.” Others described her abs as “insane”, while some left flame emojis and claimed her photos are an inspiration.

Tammy has never shied away from her journey to fitness after sharing her excitement with her gym transformation photos. Tammy wore her hair down in the first photo. She stood with her back to show off her toned, tanned legs. The fitness babe then twists her head slightly to emphasize her toned core and then turns her back to display her abs. Tammy, an Australian woman, was previously a hit with fans for the amazing transformation of her stomach.

She said the transformation, which came after her two children, took years of “consistent hard work”. Tammy previously said: “The place I am in now not just physically but mentally is just incredible. “I went from being lost to being completely in love with life!” She promoted her Tammy Hembrow’s Fitness app’s 8-Week Tone & Shred Challenge towards the end of the post. The mum told fans it’s “It is never too late for you to start.