Christian McCaffrey is Olivia Culpo’s boyfriend.

NORTH CAROLINA Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey started dating fashion influencer Olivia Culpo on June 2019.

The couple began following each other on Instagram, and it was not revealed until October 2019.

1 Christian McCaffrey is a NFL player who players for the Carolina Panthers Image Credits: Getty

Who is Christian McCaffrey?

McCaffrey was 25, when he made his name as a projected first pick in the NFL. McCaffrey was drafted by the Carolina Panthers as the eighth overall selection in the first round 2017 NFL draft.

McCaffrey was the highest paid running back in NFL. He signed a $64million contract in April 2020 with the Panthers, which also included a $21.5 million signing bonus.

How did Christian McCaffrey get involved with Olivia Culpo in their first relationship?

They met through mutual friends, but Culpo, 2012 Miss Universe winner, had reservations about dating an athlete.

Culpo was previously with former NFL player Tim Tebow, and NFL player Danny Amendola, from 2016 to 2018.

They began dating in June 2019 after her hesitance subsided. On September 12, 2021, her Instagram post shows support for McCaffrey. The Panthers beat the Jets 19-14.

After McCaffrey injured himself during the game on Thursday, September 23, Culpo posted on her Instagram stories, “Go Panthers” and later a photo of her boyfriend on the field with heart emojis.

Who is Olivia Culpo

Culpo was a model, socialite and Miss Universe 2012 winner.

The 29-year old has been linked to many celebrities, including Nick Jonas, with whom she dated from June 2013 to June 2015. Zedd.

What is Christian McCaffrey’s NFL record?

McCaffrey’s NFL record speaks for itself with numerous accolades including the most receptions in NFL history at 116.

McCaffrey also became the first player to rush for 50 yards and receive yards in five consecutive games. He is also the third player in NFL history to surpass 1,000 yards rushing and 100 receiving yards in one season.

McCaffrey’s 2017 stats include 47 touchdowns, 7 interceptions, and 3,346 total rushing yards.