Teen Mom Kailyn Lowry’s fans think her son Creed, 1, is her ‘twin’ in sweet photo of the toddler walking

KAILYN Lowry’s fans think her son Creed looks just like her “twin” in a sweet photo of the toddler.

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry (29), made comparisons to her youngest child when she snapped the one year old walking in a cute photo.

Kailyn Lowry shared a cute photo of her one-year-old son Creed

The Teen Mom 2 star's fans thought she looked like Creed's 'twin'

Kailyn dressed her fourth son in a black and white top and leggings with white trainers.

She shared the adorable photo on Instagram on Thursday and captioned it, “The cutest,” with a heart eye emoji.

The MTV star’s fans gushed over the resemblance between mother and son, with one writing: “That’s your twin, Kail!”

Another added, “He looks like Kail and Isaac [Kailyn’s oldest son],” while a third posted: “I’m in love with him.”

Kailyn shares Creed and son Lux, four, with her ex Chris Lopez, as well as two more sons with two other baby daddies.

She claimed earlier this month that Chris is actually expecting a third child with a different baby mama.

The mother-of-four wrote in a post: “Congratulations to Chris & his new family. So exciting for the boys to have a new sibling to love.”

Shortly after, Chris seemed to clap back at Kailyn on his own social media, writing: “If they ain’t giving you the right attention I get it but this ain’t the way to get mine.”

The ex-couple’s relationship has been tense for years, even resulting in a child custody court hearing.

In September of 2020, Kailyn was also arrested after “punching Chris several times with a closed fist” after he cut Lux’s hair without her permission.

UNFRIENDLY EXES

Then, MTV allegedly hired Chris for the show without telling Kailyn and she berated the network for how they “handled” the situation.

MTV’s MTV Star has apparently moved on from her turbulent relationship with the father who raised her children.

Last month she admitted she’s “dating someone new” in court documents she filed in her lawsuit against Briana DeJesus.

She also spoke about her new man on her Instagram stories, saying: “A private relationship means nobody knows your business but everybody knows you are together, don’t get it confused.”

Kailyn shares Creed and Lux with her ex Chris Lopez

She has four sons with three different dads

