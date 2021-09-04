Mocha Melt The Perfect fall Hair Color And How to Achieve It!

Many of us are prepared for fall when it arrives. “take the summer out” Lighter tones can be thrown out of your hair. Cool, crisp autumn is the best time to experiment with darker hair colors and warmer, more dimensional tones. We tend to draw inspiration from the autumn colors around us.

However, this year’s fall hair color trend is a bit different. While it retains summer’s sun-kissed look and embraces fall, this style is a bit different. According to colorists from all over the country, the season of fall 2021 is the season that looks delicious. “Mocha Melt.”

How to get the Mocha Melt

Colorist Karissa Schaudt from Chicago’s Maxine Salon recently told Health MagazineMocha Melt is for those with a brown base color. That’s because the color “is beautiful on brunettes that want a blend of blond tones.”