Mocha Melt The Perfect fall Hair Color And How to Achieve It!

Many of us are prepared for fall when it arrives. “take the summer out” Lighter tones can be thrown out of your hair. Cool, crisp autumn is the best time to experiment with darker hair colors and warmer, more dimensional tones. We tend to draw inspiration from the autumn colors around us.
However, this year’s fall hair color trend is a bit different. While it retains summer’s sun-kissed look and embraces fall, this style is a bit different. According to colorists from all over the country, the season of fall 2021 is the season that looks delicious. “Mocha Melt.”
How to get the Mocha Melt
Colorist Karissa Schaudt from Chicago’s Maxine Salon recently told Health MagazineMocha Melt is for those with a brown base color. That’s because the color “is beautiful on brunettes that want a blend of blond tones.”
Schaudt recommends asking your colorist to do a full balayage at your next salon appointment if you are interested in the Mocha Melt. You seriously can’t go wrong with dark roots and highlights during the fall season.
“This style should keep a rooted look, while lightening the mid-ends,” She said. “This melt is lifted two to three levels lighter than the natural [color], so it’s not overly lightened and perfect for fall.”
Britt Dion, Aveda North America’s artistic director of hairstyling, says that the Mocha Melt is going to be everywhere this fall. “We are going to be seeing a lot of mocha and espresso chocolates and coffees.”
What is Balayage?
We glossed over that pretty quickly, so let’s back up a bit. If you aren’t familiar with balayage, it’s simply a highlighting technique that doesn’t use foils. Your colorist will instead paint the color directly onto your hair. This allows them create a natural and blended color.
Balayage can offer a longer period of growth. Instead of having to have a touch up every 6-8 weeks, you can often stretch it to 12 weeks.
It’s A Great Time To Be A Brunette
The latest color trends have made being a brunette so much fun, and that’s definitely the case with the Mocha Melt. Your hair will be full of vibrancy and dimension when your colorist uses different tones in the right places.
Mocha colors are subtle, sophisticated shades of hair. Mocha Melt can transform ordinary brunette hair to a truly unique blend.