Biden's Comment that Putin Cannot Remain at Power Triggers Shocked Reaction
By Tom O'Brien
President Joe Biden’s Saturday speech mentioning that Vladimir Putin “cannot remain in power”is drawing strong responses on cable news. Later, the administration said that his comment was NotConcerning overthrowing government governments or changing their regimes.

Biden claimed in his speech SaturdayPutin is “a dictator bent on rebuilding an empire”And that Ukraine will “never be a victory for Russia.” “For God’s sake, this man cannot remain in power,” Biden continued.

Later, a White House official These comments were retracted.Clarifying that the president was not proposing a regime change or overthrow Russia, “The president’s point was that Putin cannot be allowed to exercise power over his neighbors or the region. He was not discussing Putin’s power in Russia, or regime change,”The Hill was informed by an official in an email.

President Biden’s comments “caught a lot of people off guard,” “raised questions” about whether there’s been a change to U.S. policy toward “removing President Putin from office,”Josh Lederman, MSNBC, reacted.

Fox News’ Eric Shawn later asked on air, “Do you think in that speech that the president was calling for regime change, basically signaling the Russians and the oligarchs to push Putin out?”

Shawn was contacted by Rebecca Grant, a Fox contributor. “That was a stunning remark by Biden. I think that’s unprecedented in U.S-Russian diplomatic history. That puts U.S.-Russo relations in the deep freeze. It was a huge and stunning revelation.”

“Absolutely. He did call for regime change. Let’s see if the State Department or White House tries to walk that back later or not,”Grant added.

