Jett Season 2: Release Date, Trailer, and Watch for Free!

Jett was a popular crime drama before Cinemax reportedly ceased the development of the series. The series was abruptly canceled, and it’s been over a year that the series was searching for a place to belong. By its looks, HBO Max came forward to develop Jett and the future season of the acclaimed series.

Jett season 1 was released initially back in 2019, and now it is moving into a new home and being discontinued. HBO Max has officially dropped the trailer of Jett season 1 to renew the hype of the acclaimed crime drama.

Jett Season 1: Release Date on HBO Max

The dedicated fans of Jett might have been waiting for the series to return ever since it left the original network, Cinemax. HBO Max has officially dropped a trailer confirming that the wait for the first season to return for streaming is finally over.

The first season of Jett is currently available on HBO Max for streaming. Since the 9th of July 2021, the series is available for streaming.

Is HBO Max renewed Jett for a second season?

As the first season now features on HBO Max. At the time of writing, there hasn’t been any news whether the series is renewed for the second season run.

The moment Cinemax canceled the series after the first season concluded, the news regarding discontinuation circulated the internet. Moreover, Carla took it to Instagram to unveil that the show is looking forward to the renewal and release of the second season.

How to watch Jett Season 1 for free on HBO Max?

HBO Max has become one of the hottest streaming platforms in the world. The streaming platform already has a lot of content which are popular among binge-watchers globally. Moreover, the streaming platform also hosted the reunion special of F.R.I.E.N.D.S. and also In the Heights.

Sadly, HBO Max doesn’t provide a free trial to new users. But you can access HBO Max via Hulu if you want to avail a 7-day free trial. With a 30-day free trial with Hulu, the 7-day trial of HBO Max is an absolute treat.

So, if you have the patience to try HBO Max to watch Jett Season 1, you can try accessing it via Hulu.

Remember, do not rely on pirated platforms to watch TV Series and films are it is a criminal offense. In addition to this, if you’re tracked down by the cyber cell of India, you’ll be arrested and fined.