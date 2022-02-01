Bertha’s Wardrobe was Remodeled After Carrie Coon Was Arducted

Carrie Coon has replaced Amanda Peet’s Bertha Russ in HBO’s “Bertha Russell” “The Gilded Age”April 2020

After they had recast the role, the costume designer for the series shifted.

Bertha’s look became more metallic due to the influence of Coon walking.

Julian FellowesBertha Russell might have been created by someone. “The Gilded Age”Carrie Coon, Fifth Avenue’s most obstinate social climber, joined the cast.

After Amanda Peet, actress Backed outCoon assumed the role of Bertha, an astonishingly wealthy and unwelcomed newcomer who infiltrated Manhattan’s late 19th century society.

“I came at the project quite late, actually. After it had been announced and went through its pre-production, they lost an actor and they came back around to me,”Insider was told by the 41-yearold.

Coon says it was simple and straightforward “yes.”Fellowes’ work was a favorite of hers and she knew him well. “Downton Abbey”Creator was “so well-versed in the period.”





Coon brought Bertha a new wardrobe.

Coon had signed up to “The Gilded Age,”The crew had already begun building Bertha around Peet. However, things changed when Kasia Walicka Maimone, costume designer, met her new muse.

“When I came in, it struck me how Kasia, the costume designer, pivoted,”The “Gone Girl”Recalled actress “I walked into the room and suddenly she had different ideas about the direction she wanted to go in.”

Bertha’s dresses took on metallic hues, which Coon stated were a nod toward America’s industrialization.

“Machinery was her inspiration,”Coon stated.

Bertha isn’t subtle at all. It’s not what Bertha wants to be invisible, so Coon’s hats are just “kept getting taller and taller.”





Designs were also influenced by her’sashay.

Bertha is energetic, determined and always on her feet. Coon’s natural movements, mannerisms, and personality were a fitting inspiration for the characters’ aesthetic. She described it as “a very natural way to express myself.” “relaxed sexiness.”

The design team saw the difference and decided to make it a priority. “Leftovers”The actress walked and they used fabrics that moved with her. “sashayed” around.

“They all loved the way I walked, which of course was informed absolutely by putting the clothes on. The clothes are what were teaching me how to walk, but they loved the movement that it created,” Coon explained.





Christine BaranskiBertha’s widowed and old-moneyed neighbor Agnes van Rijn plays a polar opposite. Coon’s Bertha keeps everyone on the clock, while Agnes van Rhijn’s Agnes, played by Agnes Baranski, quietly goes about her business. “floats”In and out of spaces

“She floats across a room, and it’s very imperious,”Coon stated, “Additionally, “Bertha, she’s more of a bull in a china shop in a way, at least in her personality.”





Walicka Maimone, also behind the looks of films such as “Moonrise Kingdom”(2012) “The Goldfinch”(2019), told TatlerShe meets with each actor individually as part of her process.

“They always influence the character they embody and bring so much to the table,”She said that she would continue, “When you meet them, the designs transform just a little bit. What I do is simply add a skin to their portrayal.”

Coon tried Walicka-Maimone’s creations and was impressed. “three-quarters of the way there,”She is well on her path to Bertha.

“It’s just on you to screw it up after that,”She said.

“The Gilded Age”You can stream the entire series on HBO. New episodes are added every week.