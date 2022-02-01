Chinese New Year 2022, Year of the Tiger. What does it mean for YOUR horoscope? Plus time & the ‘luckiest Zodiac sign

Charles wants 2022 to be a year of action for the Chinese New Year.

Prince of Wales has called for the world’s best future through living and working in the Prince of Wales’ country. “harmony with nature and the planet”.

Charles’ appeal to “make this a year of action”This was done in a message of appreciation to the people of China and all around the globe who are celebrating the Lunar New Year. It begins Tuesday, the Year of the Tiger.

The Lunar New Year, which marks the beginning of two weeks of celebrations, is the most important holiday for billions all over the world.

Red paper lanterns are placed in homes and families celebrate the festival. They enjoy delicious meals such as dumplings which represent gold ingots or noodles that denote long life.

The message read: “My wife (and I) would like to wish everyone in China a happy and healthy new year.

“As we enter The Year of The Tiger, which is known for its courage and willingness to take on challenges and adventures, I hope that the world will make it a year full of action.

“Together let’s create a better future for all our children by shifting the way we live and work to be in harmony with nature and the planet. The blessing of the tiger brings happiness to all families in the year of the tiger. Wishing you peace and happiness.”