Below Deck’s Aesha Scott Reflects on Whether Jack Stirrup and His Romantic Betrayal Have A Grudge

It’s a great relationship to watch unfold Below Deck: MediterraneanThe fourth season featured Aesha Scott with Jack Stirrup. The two began as a kindred spirit and soon turned into a romantic relationship. It would turn out that reality stars split under less-than ideal circumstances. Scott recently reflected on whether or not she holds grudges against her ex, and the alleged romance betrayal.

What happened between Jack Stirrup and Aesha Scott?

First, let’s rewind. Fans knew that the Season 4 finale saw the pair riding off into the sunset. However, they were still on the move. Below Deck: Mediterranean After ShowAesha Scott shared the details of their split. As she would tell it, they were still very much together – and even in the midst of planning for Scott to visit England – when she learned on Instagram stories that Jack Stirrup had gotten back with his ex-girlfriend from before the show. The After ShowScott,

He does not deal with problems the way adults should. Instead, he avoids them. He gets too involved in the moment and doesn’t take into consideration the future or the consequences. Then he went home, probably thinking, “Oh, fuck. That’s right.” This is the other girl. It was a ‘what have you done’ type of thing. He could have said, “Oh, let’s just not do anything.” Instead of saying that, he said, “Oh, let’s not do anything.”

Aesha would like to reiterate her version on both. Live Streaming: See What HappensThe fifth season will be the next. Below Deck: Mediterranean. (A season which has become infamous with Hannah Ferrier’s infamous firing by Captain Sandy over drugs.) On his part, he was on the After Show, Jack Stirrup would only attest that he realized their relationship wasn’t “reality”He and she “called it a day.”

Aesha Scott’s feelings about Jack Stirrup

Whatever the reason, their relationship/fling ended three years ago. This is 2019, 2019. I am speaking to Page SixAesha Scott shared more recent information about Jack Stirrup. She also shared that they had a “fun time” and she, ultimately, isn’t too salty anymore about the way things ended. She claims that he called her after the fact. Below Deck: MediterraneanSeason “really apologized.”She said:

I literally haven’t spoken to him in like a year and a half or something but it’s definitely not negative. I don’t like to hold grudges and kind of keep a negative energy in my space. If someone is sorry and I feel like they’re genuine, I’m going to forgive them and move on.

Both have moved on. Jack Stirrup hasn’t been seen again on TV, but per BravoHowever, he welcomed his first child in 2020. Scott, however, has returned the franchise (a move Hannah Ferrier would consider considering on one condition) as well as taking over the chief stew role in the new. Below Deck: Down Under spinoff.

I guess it’s all water under the super yacht these days… at least they never had to weather a paternity scandal! Check out the first three episodes featuring Aesha and co. Below Deck: Down UnderWith a Peacock subscription you can stream new episodes on Thursdays on the platform.