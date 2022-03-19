Browns Criticized for Deshaun Watson Contract In The Face Of Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Deshaun Watson was sold to the Browns, and given a contract worth $230 million.

Watson will face 22 civil lawsuits regarding sexual misconduct, but not criminal charges.

Twitter users criticized the Browns for their move.

The Cleveland Browns and the Houston Texans reached a huge deal on Friday to acquire Deshaun Wilson, quarterback.

Multiple reports indicate that Watson was also granted a $53 million contract extension by the Browns. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reportedThe deal is completely guaranteed Reporting by Ian Rapoport, NFL NetworkThis guarantee money is $80million more than the second highest in NFL history.

The decision comes just one week after a Texas grand jury ruled that Watson will not face criminal prosecution for allegations of sexual misconduct.

22 women accused Watson of sexual misconduct and coercion during their massage sessions. Civil lawsuits against Watson remain unresolved.

ESPNWatson is under investigation by the NFL. He could still be punished.

Watson was not able to play in the 2021 season, despite having requested a trade with the Texans.

Many Twitter users criticised the Browns for this deal.

However, there were many other prominent voices from the sports world that supported LeBron James, a basketball superstar and Akron native.

Trevor Bauer, the Dodgers’ pitcher, sent congratulations. He played six seasons for the Cleveland Indians. Bauer, who has not pitched since last June 28, remains on administrative leave until at least April 16 after he was also accused of sexual misconduct. Bauer will not be charged with criminal offenses, just like Watson.